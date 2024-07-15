New music including Kasabian, Font, Bill Ryder-Jones and Rachel Chinouriri on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued delving into recent releases from Been Stellar, Charli XCX, A. G. Cook, Peggy Gou, The Black Keys, Kings Of Leon, Cindy Lee, John Cale, Goat Girl and Beth Gibbons on the show this week, while the retro alternative set looked back to some great tunes from the year 1984, in honor of yet another Pitchfork Sunday Review, this one for Frankie Goes To Hollywood’s bombastic debut album “Welcome To The Pleasuredome.” In addition to four tracks from Frankie, we heard art-rock from Scott Walker, David Sylvian and Thomas Dolby, weird genre-blurring tracks from mavericks like Malcolm McLaren and Serge Gainsbourg, international New Wave from Miharu Koshi and Matia Bazar, goth classics from The Cure and Siouxsie & The Banshees, and much more. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
West Of The Fields July 9, 2024
- R.E.M.- Romance
- Font- Hey Kekulé
- Kasabian- Darkest Lullaby
- St. Vincent- Big Time Nothing
- Bill Ryder-Jones- This Can’t Go On
- Fontaines D.C.- Favourite
- Been Stellar- Pumpkin
- NewDad- Just Like Heaven (Live at BBC Maida Vale)
- Rachel Chinouriri- Never Need Me
- Wishy- Sick Sweet
- Charli XCX- Sympathy Is A Knife
- A. G. Cook- Crescent Sun
- Mura Masa and Yeule- We Are Making Out
- Desire- Dangerous Drug
- Allie X- Black Eye
- Gesaffelstein- Digital Slaves
- Heather Woods Broderick- White Tail
- Paige Kennedy- Lingerie Model
- Peggy Gou- All That (feat. Villano Antillano)
- Caribou- Broke My Heart
- Frankie Goes To Hollywood- Relax
- Simple Minds- Up On The Catwalk
- The Waterboys- Church Not Made With Hands
- The Blue Nile- Tinseltown In The Rain
- Manuel Göttsching- …Und Mittelspiel
- Brian Eno and Harold Budd- A Stream With Bright Fish
- Berlin- No More Words
- Thomas Dolby- Mulu The Rain Forest
- David Sylvian- Red Guitar
- Scott Walker- Track Five
- Frankie Goes To Hollywood- Born To Run
- Malcolm McLaren- Madam Butterfly (Un bel di vedremo)
- Serge Gainsbourg- No Comment
- Yuki Kato- Shyに愛して
- Miharu Koshi- Parallelisme
- P-Model- Personal Pulse
- Matia Bazar- Sulla Scia
- Piscine Et Charles- Quart De Tour, Mon Amour
- Frankie Goes To Hollywood- Two Tribes
- The Cure- Shake Dog Shake
- Siouxsie & The Banshees- Dazzle
- Tones On Tail- War
- Dalis Car- Dalis Car
- Public Image Ltd.- The Order Of Death
- Section 25- Reflection
- Rainy Day- I’ll Be Your Mirror
- Frankie Goes To Hollywood- The Power Of Love
- Picture Parlour- Face In The Picture
- MJ Lenderman- She’s Leaving You
- The Black Keys- Everytime You Leave
- Kings Of Leon- M Television
- Cindy Lee- I Have My Doubts
- Beth Gibbons- Whispering Love
- John Cale- God Made Me Do It (Don’t Ask Me Again)
- Clairo- Nomad
- Goat Girl- Where’s Ur <3
- R.E.M.- Theme From Two Steps Onward (Demo)
