New music including Kasabian, Font, Bill Ryder-Jones and Rachel Chinouriri on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued delving into recent releases from Been Stellar, Charli XCX, A. G. Cook, Peggy Gou, The Black Keys, Kings Of Leon, Cindy Lee, John Cale, Goat Girl and Beth Gibbons on the show this week, while the retro alternative set looked back to some great tunes from the year 1984, in honor of yet another Pitchfork Sunday Review, this one for Frankie Goes To Hollywood’s bombastic debut album “Welcome To The Pleasuredome.” In addition to four tracks from Frankie, we heard art-rock from Scott Walker, David Sylvian and Thomas Dolby, weird genre-blurring tracks from mavericks like Malcolm McLaren and Serge Gainsbourg, international New Wave from Miharu Koshi and Matia Bazar, goth classics from The Cure and Siouxsie & The Banshees, and much more. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields July 9, 2024

R.E.M.- Romance

Font- Hey Kekulé

Kasabian- Darkest Lullaby

St. Vincent- Big Time Nothing

Bill Ryder-Jones- This Can’t Go On

Fontaines D.C.- Favourite

Been Stellar- Pumpkin

NewDad- Just Like Heaven (Live at BBC Maida Vale)

Rachel Chinouriri- Never Need Me

Wishy- Sick Sweet

Charli XCX- Sympathy Is A Knife

A. G. Cook- Crescent Sun

Mura Masa and Yeule- We Are Making Out

Desire- Dangerous Drug

Allie X- Black Eye

Gesaffelstein- Digital Slaves

Heather Woods Broderick- White Tail

Paige Kennedy- Lingerie Model

Peggy Gou- All That (feat. Villano Antillano)

Caribou- Broke My Heart

Frankie Goes To Hollywood- Relax

Simple Minds- Up On The Catwalk

The Waterboys- Church Not Made With Hands

The Blue Nile- Tinseltown In The Rain

Manuel Göttsching- …Und Mittelspiel

Brian Eno and Harold Budd- A Stream With Bright Fish

Berlin- No More Words

Thomas Dolby- Mulu The Rain Forest

David Sylvian- Red Guitar

Scott Walker- Track Five

Frankie Goes To Hollywood- Born To Run

Malcolm McLaren- Madam Butterfly (Un bel di vedremo)

Serge Gainsbourg- No Comment

Yuki Kato- Shyに愛して

Miharu Koshi- Parallelisme

P-Model- Personal Pulse

Matia Bazar- Sulla Scia

Piscine Et Charles- Quart De Tour, Mon Amour

Frankie Goes To Hollywood- Two Tribes

The Cure- Shake Dog Shake

Siouxsie & The Banshees- Dazzle

Tones On Tail- War

Dalis Car- Dalis Car

Public Image Ltd.- The Order Of Death

Section 25- Reflection

Rainy Day- I’ll Be Your Mirror

Frankie Goes To Hollywood- The Power Of Love

Picture Parlour- Face In The Picture

MJ Lenderman- She’s Leaving You

The Black Keys- Everytime You Leave

Kings Of Leon- M Television

Cindy Lee- I Have My Doubts

Beth Gibbons- Whispering Love

John Cale- God Made Me Do It (Don’t Ask Me Again)

Clairo- Nomad

Goat Girl- Where’s Ur <3

R.E.M.- Theme From Two Steps Onward (Demo)

