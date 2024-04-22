New music including Cindy Lee, Kacy Hill, Gesaffelstein and Allie X on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued exploring recent releases from Maggie Rogers, Vampire Weekend, Waxahatchee, Lime Garden, Fabiana Palladino, Boeckner, The Jesus and Mary Chain and Yard Act on the show this week, while the retro alternative set focused on great tunes from the year 1985, in honor of the recent Pitchfork Sunday Review of The Waterboys’ classic third album, “This Is The Sea,” the final record of their “Big Music” era. The set also includes the usual mix of alt-rock classics (The Smiths, The Cure), international gems from Italy (Matia Bazar), Greece (Lena Platonos) and Japan (Akina Nakamori, Rajie), sophisti-pop magic (The Style Council, Everything But The Girl) and goth gloom (Sisters Of Mercy, Red Lorry Yellow Lorry). Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
West Of The Fields April 16, 2024
- R.E.M.- Old Man Kensey
- Cindy Lee- Flesh and Blood
- Mount Kimbie- Shipwreck
- Mandy, Indiana- Idea Is Best
- Kacy Hill- Damn
- Maggie Rogers- Drunk
- Suki Waterhouse- My Fun
- Gesaffelstein- Your Share Of The Night
- Allie X- Black Eye
- Desire- Darkside
- Vampire Weekend- Prep-School Gangsters
- Camera Obscura- Liberty Print
- Waxahatchee- Crowbar
- English Teacher- I’m Not Crying, You’re Crying
- Lime Garden- Fears
- The Last Dinner Party- Mirror
- Zsela- Fire Excape
- Fabiana Palladino- Deeper
- Empire Of The Sun- Changes
- The Waterboys- The Pan Within
- The Sisters Of Mercy- No Time To Cry
- Red Lorry Yellow Lorry- Hollow Eyes
- The Cure- The Baby Screams
- The Smiths- I Want The One I Can’t Have
- Tears For Fears- Mothers Talk
- Marc Seberg- L’éclaircie
- Taeko Onuki- Les Aventures De Tintin
- Lena Platonos- And We Hear “I Love You”
- Matia Bazar- Ti Sento
- Akina Nakamori- Mona Lisa
- Strawberry Switchblade- Deep Water
- Anne Pigalle- Hé Stranger
- Rajie- 5 O’Clock Mermaid
- Yumi Murata- Face To Face
- Yukako Hayase- Suiyobi Madeni Shinitaino
- Chris & Cosey- Hazey Daze
- Propaganda- Dream Within A Dream
- Sandra- (I’ll Never Be) Maria Magdalena
- Bryan Ferry- Sensation
- The Style Council- Shout To The Top!
- Everything But The Girl- When All’s Well
- ‘Til Tuesday- What About Love
- Prefab Sprout- When Love Breaks Down
- The Waterboys- The Whole Of The Moon
- Cindy Lee- If You Hear Me Crying
- Boeckner- Return To Life
- DIIV- Everyone Out
- John Cale- How We See The Light
- The Jesus and Mary Chain- Venal Joy
- St. Vincent- Flea
- Lush- Ladykillers
- Yard Act- Fizzy Fish
- Broadcast- Follow The Light
- R.E.M.- Kohoutek
