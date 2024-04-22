New music including Cindy Lee, Kacy Hill, Gesaffelstein and Allie X on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued exploring recent releases from Maggie Rogers, Vampire Weekend, Waxahatchee, Lime Garden, Fabiana Palladino, Boeckner, The Jesus and Mary Chain and Yard Act on the show this week, while the retro alternative set focused on great tunes from the year 1985, in honor of the recent Pitchfork Sunday Review of The Waterboys’ classic third album, “This Is The Sea,” the final record of their “Big Music” era. The set also includes the usual mix of alt-rock classics (The Smiths, The Cure), international gems from Italy (Matia Bazar), Greece (Lena Platonos) and Japan (Akina Nakamori, Rajie), sophisti-pop magic (The Style Council, Everything But The Girl) and goth gloom (Sisters Of Mercy, Red Lorry Yellow Lorry). Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields April 16, 2024

R.E.M.- Old Man Kensey

Cindy Lee- Flesh and Blood

Mount Kimbie- Shipwreck

Mandy, Indiana- Idea Is Best

Kacy Hill- Damn

Maggie Rogers- Drunk

Suki Waterhouse- My Fun

Gesaffelstein- Your Share Of The Night

Allie X- Black Eye

Desire- Darkside

Vampire Weekend- Prep-School Gangsters

Camera Obscura- Liberty Print

Waxahatchee- Crowbar

English Teacher- I’m Not Crying, You’re Crying

Lime Garden- Fears

The Last Dinner Party- Mirror

Zsela- Fire Excape

Fabiana Palladino- Deeper

Empire Of The Sun- Changes

The Waterboys- The Pan Within

The Sisters Of Mercy- No Time To Cry

Red Lorry Yellow Lorry- Hollow Eyes

The Cure- The Baby Screams

The Smiths- I Want The One I Can’t Have

Tears For Fears- Mothers Talk

Marc Seberg- L’éclaircie

Taeko Onuki- Les Aventures De Tintin

Lena Platonos- And We Hear “I Love You”

Matia Bazar- Ti Sento

Akina Nakamori- Mona Lisa

Strawberry Switchblade- Deep Water

Anne Pigalle- Hé Stranger

Rajie- 5 O’Clock Mermaid

Yumi Murata- Face To Face

Yukako Hayase- Suiyobi Madeni Shinitaino

Chris & Cosey- Hazey Daze

Propaganda- Dream Within A Dream

Sandra- (I’ll Never Be) Maria Magdalena

Bryan Ferry- Sensation

The Style Council- Shout To The Top!

Everything But The Girl- When All’s Well

‘Til Tuesday- What About Love

Prefab Sprout- When Love Breaks Down

The Waterboys- The Whole Of The Moon

Cindy Lee- If You Hear Me Crying

Boeckner- Return To Life

DIIV- Everyone Out

John Cale- How We See The Light

The Jesus and Mary Chain- Venal Joy

St. Vincent- Flea

Lush- Ladykillers

Yard Act- Fizzy Fish

Broadcast- Follow The Light

R.E.M.- Kohoutek

