New music including Bat For Lashes, Kings Of Leon, Pearl Jam and Nia Archives on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued delving into recent releases from Sleater-Kinney, The Smile, The Last Dinner Party, NewDad, Future Islands and Helado Negro on the show this week, while the retro alternative set featured a bunch of off-kilter pop from the early ’80s, inspired by listening to the sole album from the brilliant Belgian electro-samba band Antena, “Camino del Sol,” from 1982. We’ve got gems from Japan (YMO, Taeko Onuki, Miharu Koshi) and Italy (Alice, Nada, Loredana Berte), as well as from trailblazers like Kate Bush and John Cale, plus music from icons like Talking Heads, New Order and The Cure. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields February 27, 2024

R.E.M.- Auctioneer (Live in London)

Bat For Lashes- The Dream Of Delphi

Caroline Polachek- Spring Is Coming With A Strawberry In The Mouth

Fabiana Palladino- Stay With Me Through The Night

Kings Of Leon- Mustang

Pearl Jam- Dark Matter

Sleater-Kinney- Don’t Feel Right

The Waitresses- Jimmy Tomorrow

Nia Archives- Silence Is Loud

Justice- Generator

Georgia- Too Much Too Little

Pet Shop Boys- Loneliness

Vampire Weekend- Capricorn

Real Estate- Somebody New

Friko- Crimson To Chrome

Maggie Rogers- Don’t Forget Me

Waxahatchee- Bored

Jessica Pratt- Life Is

Beth Gibbons- Floating On A Moment

The Smile- I Quit

Julia Holter- Spinning

Antena- Camino Del Sol

Taeko Onuki- Kuro No Claire

Miharu Koshi- Belle Tristesse

Linda Di Franco- My Boss

Loredana Bertè- Non Sono Una Signora

Alice- Per Elisa

Nada- Amore Disperato

Mango- Australia

Kate Bush- Suspended In Gaffa

John Cale- Close Watch

Yellow Magic Orchestra- Cue

Yukihiro Takahashi- It’s Gonna Work Out

Talk Talk- Today

New Order- Dreams Never End

The Cure- The Figurehead

Litfiba- La Preda

Magazine 60- Don Quichotte (No Estan Aqui)

Tom Tom Club- Wordy Rappinghood

Talking Heads- The Great Curve

Suicide- Diamonds, Fur Coat, Champagne

The Flying Lizards- Move On Up

Antena- Noelle A Hawaii

Scott Walker- The Old Man’s Back Again (Dedicated To The Neo-Stalinist Regime)

Can- Oh Yeah

Brian Eno- St. Elmo’s Fire

Stereolab- John Cage Bubblegum

Wisp- See You Soon

DIIV- Brown Paper Bag

Lime Garden- Pop Star

The Last Dinner Party- Portrait Of A Dead Girl

English Teacher- R&B

NewDad- Madra

The Libertines- Shiver

Yard Act- When The Laughter Stops (feat. Katy J Pearson)

Future Islands- The Thief

Helado Negro- Best For You And Me

Chanel Beads- Police Scanner

R.E.M.- West Of The Fields (Live in London)

