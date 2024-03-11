New music including Bat For Lashes, Kings Of Leon, Pearl Jam and Nia Archives on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued delving into recent releases from Sleater-Kinney, The Smile, The Last Dinner Party, NewDad, Future Islands and Helado Negro on the show this week, while the retro alternative set featured a bunch of off-kilter pop from the early ’80s, inspired by listening to the sole album from the brilliant Belgian electro-samba band Antena, “Camino del Sol,” from 1982. We’ve got gems from Japan (YMO, Taeko Onuki, Miharu Koshi) and Italy (Alice, Nada, Loredana Berte), as well as from trailblazers like Kate Bush and John Cale, plus music from icons like Talking Heads, New Order and The Cure. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
West Of The Fields February 27, 2024
- R.E.M.- Auctioneer (Live in London)
- Bat For Lashes- The Dream Of Delphi
- Caroline Polachek- Spring Is Coming With A Strawberry In The Mouth
- Fabiana Palladino- Stay With Me Through The Night
- Kings Of Leon- Mustang
- Pearl Jam- Dark Matter
- Sleater-Kinney- Don’t Feel Right
- The Waitresses- Jimmy Tomorrow
- Nia Archives- Silence Is Loud
- Justice- Generator
- Georgia- Too Much Too Little
- Pet Shop Boys- Loneliness
- Vampire Weekend- Capricorn
- Real Estate- Somebody New
- Friko- Crimson To Chrome
- Maggie Rogers- Don’t Forget Me
- Waxahatchee- Bored
- Jessica Pratt- Life Is
- Beth Gibbons- Floating On A Moment
- The Smile- I Quit
- Julia Holter- Spinning
- Antena- Camino Del Sol
- Taeko Onuki- Kuro No Claire
- Miharu Koshi- Belle Tristesse
- Linda Di Franco- My Boss
- Loredana Bertè- Non Sono Una Signora
- Alice- Per Elisa
- Nada- Amore Disperato
- Mango- Australia
- Kate Bush- Suspended In Gaffa
- John Cale- Close Watch
- Yellow Magic Orchestra- Cue
- Yukihiro Takahashi- It’s Gonna Work Out
- Talk Talk- Today
- New Order- Dreams Never End
- The Cure- The Figurehead
- Litfiba- La Preda
- Magazine 60- Don Quichotte (No Estan Aqui)
- Tom Tom Club- Wordy Rappinghood
- Talking Heads- The Great Curve
- Suicide- Diamonds, Fur Coat, Champagne
- The Flying Lizards- Move On Up
- Antena- Noelle A Hawaii
- Scott Walker- The Old Man’s Back Again (Dedicated To The Neo-Stalinist Regime)
- Can- Oh Yeah
- Brian Eno- St. Elmo’s Fire
- Stereolab- John Cage Bubblegum
- Wisp- See You Soon
- DIIV- Brown Paper Bag
- Lime Garden- Pop Star
- The Last Dinner Party- Portrait Of A Dead Girl
- English Teacher- R&B
- NewDad- Madra
- The Libertines- Shiver
- Yard Act- When The Laughter Stops (feat. Katy J Pearson)
- Future Islands- The Thief
- Helado Negro- Best For You And Me
- Chanel Beads- Police Scanner
- R.E.M.- West Of The Fields (Live in London)
Download today’s episode to your computer