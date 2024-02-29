New music including Boeckner, The Libertines, Kim Gordon and Waxahatchee on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued exploring recent releases from The Smile, Bar Italia, NewDad, Sleater-Kinney and Wishy on the show this week, while the retro alternative set featured great tunes from the year 1983, in honor of the Pitchfork Sunday Review of Cocteau Twins’ classic sophomore album “Head Over Heels.” I’ve got a pair of tracks from that album, as well as pre-Everything But The Girl material from Ben Watt and Tracey Thorn (Marine Girls) and music from Singapore (Zircon Lounge), Iceland (Tappi Tikarrass), Japan (YMO, Tomoko Aran), France (Isabelle Adjani) and Italy (Giuni Russo, Loredana Berte). Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
West Of The Fields January 23, 2024
- R.E.M.- Pop Song 89 (Live)
- Boeckner- Lose
- Future Islands- The Tower
- Thy Slaughter- Immortal (feat. Caroline Polachek)
- The Libertines- Shiver
- The Jesus and Mary Chain- Chemical Animal
- Bar Italia- Hi Fiver
- The Smile- Read The Room
- Julia Holter- Spinning
- Kim Gordon- Bye Bye
- English Teacher- Albert Road
- The Last Dinner Party- Caesar On A TV Screen
- NewDad- Nightmares
- Sleater-Kinney- Hunt You Down
- Wisp- Once Then We’ll Be Free
- Wishy- Donut
- MGMT- Nothing To Declare
- Real Estate- Haunted World
- Waxahatchee- Right Back To It (feat. MJ Lenderman)
- Cocteau Twins- In Our Angelhood
- The Chameleons- Don’t Fall
- Gang Of Four- I Fled
- Ben Watt- North Marine Drive
- Marine Girls- A Place In The Sun
- Aztec Camera- Oblivious
- Talking Heads- Making Flippy Floppy
- Zircon Lounge- 4 Hours
- Tappi Tikarrass- Beri-Beri
- Tomoko Aran- Lonely Night
- Yellow Magic Orchestra- Ongaku
- Mioko Yamaguchi- Tsuki-Hime (Moon Light Princess)
- Miharu Koshi- L’amour Toujours
- Taeko Onuki- Fascination
- Virginia Astley- From Gardens Where We Feel Secure
- Isabelle Adjani- Pull Marine
- Giuni Russo- Post-Moderno
- Loredana Berté- Il Testimone
- Ministry- Effigy (I’m Not An)
- Dave Ball- Strict Tempo (feat. Gavin Friday)
- Yello- I Love You
- Malcolm McLaren- Buffalo Gals
- Loose Joints- Tell You (Today) (Vocal)
- Pylon- Yo-Yo
- The Church- Electric Lash
- New Order- Leave Me Alone
- Cocteau Twins- Musette And Drums
- The Smile- Teleharmonic
- Atoms For Peace- Reverse Running
- Thom Yorke- The Clock
- The Stone Roses- Beautiful Thing
- Wishy- Spinning
- Julie- Catalogue
- Yard Act- We Make Hits
- R.E.M.- I Remember California (Live)
Download today’s episode to your computer