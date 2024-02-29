New music including Boeckner, The Libertines, Kim Gordon and Waxahatchee on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued exploring recent releases from The Smile, Bar Italia, NewDad, Sleater-Kinney and Wishy on the show this week, while the retro alternative set featured great tunes from the year 1983, in honor of the Pitchfork Sunday Review of Cocteau Twins’ classic sophomore album “Head Over Heels.” I’ve got a pair of tracks from that album, as well as pre-Everything But The Girl material from Ben Watt and Tracey Thorn (Marine Girls) and music from Singapore (Zircon Lounge), Iceland (Tappi Tikarrass), Japan (YMO, Tomoko Aran), France (Isabelle Adjani) and Italy (Giuni Russo, Loredana Berte). Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

R.E.M.- Pop Song 89 (Live)

Boeckner- Lose

Future Islands- The Tower

Thy Slaughter- Immortal (feat. Caroline Polachek)

The Libertines- Shiver

The Jesus and Mary Chain- Chemical Animal

Bar Italia- Hi Fiver

The Smile- Read The Room

Julia Holter- Spinning

Kim Gordon- Bye Bye

English Teacher- Albert Road

The Last Dinner Party- Caesar On A TV Screen

NewDad- Nightmares

Sleater-Kinney- Hunt You Down

Wisp- Once Then We’ll Be Free

Wishy- Donut

MGMT- Nothing To Declare

Real Estate- Haunted World

Waxahatchee- Right Back To It (feat. MJ Lenderman)

Cocteau Twins- In Our Angelhood

The Chameleons- Don’t Fall

Gang Of Four- I Fled

Ben Watt- North Marine Drive

Marine Girls- A Place In The Sun

Aztec Camera- Oblivious

Talking Heads- Making Flippy Floppy

Zircon Lounge- 4 Hours

Tappi Tikarrass- Beri-Beri

Tomoko Aran- Lonely Night

Yellow Magic Orchestra- Ongaku

Mioko Yamaguchi- Tsuki-Hime (Moon Light Princess)

Miharu Koshi- L’amour Toujours

Taeko Onuki- Fascination

Virginia Astley- From Gardens Where We Feel Secure

Isabelle Adjani- Pull Marine

Giuni Russo- Post-Moderno

Loredana Berté- Il Testimone

Ministry- Effigy (I’m Not An)

Dave Ball- Strict Tempo (feat. Gavin Friday)

Yello- I Love You

Malcolm McLaren- Buffalo Gals

Loose Joints- Tell You (Today) (Vocal)

Pylon- Yo-Yo

The Church- Electric Lash

New Order- Leave Me Alone

Cocteau Twins- Musette And Drums

The Smile- Teleharmonic

Atoms For Peace- Reverse Running

Thom Yorke- The Clock

The Stone Roses- Beautiful Thing

Wishy- Spinning

Julie- Catalogue

Yard Act- We Make Hits

R.E.M.- I Remember California (Live)

