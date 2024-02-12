The West Of The Fields Top 50 Discoveries Of 2023 Countdown

In 2021, I kicked off a new tradition for the show: a countdown of my favorite older songs that I discovered for the first time that year, as I began doing deep dives into ’80s Japanese city pop and Italo disco, coming across tons of fantastic tunes I had never heard before. I continued the “top discoveries” countdown for 2022 and now into 2023. This year’s list features more city pop (Yukako Hayase) and Italo (Sylvi Foster, The Voyagers), but also ventures into new areas like China (Faye Wong) and Brazil (May East), along with classic pop from France’s ’60s yé-yé era (Jacqueline Taieb), forgotten shoegaze bangers (Swallow) and a whole bunch of Serge Gainsbourg and Franco Battiato. I hope you find some buried gems here that inspire you to investigate many of these artists further! Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

50. Doctor’s Cat- Feel The Drive

49. Cooya- Disposable Body

48. Isabelle Antena- Play Back

47. Marina Lima- Fullgás

46. P-Model- Dance Subomp

45. Isabelle Adjani- Pull Marine

44. Swallow- Cherry Stars Collide

43. Serge Gainsbourg- You’re Under Arrest

42. Faye Wong- Emotional Life

41. Avenida 29- It’s Pizza Time

40. Diana Est- Le Louvre

39. Yukako Hayase- Sadist

38. Classix Nouveaux- Is It A Dream

37. The Creatures- Solar Eclipse (Extended Mix)

36. Milltown Brothers- Which Way Should I Jump?

35. The RAH Band- Messages From The Stars

34. F.R. David- Words

33. The Lotus Eaters- The First Picture Of You

32. France Gall- Babacar

31. Yukako Hayase- Suiyobi Madeni Shinitaino

30. Seefeel- Plainsong

29. The Twins- Love System

28. Virus- Una Luna De Miel En La Mano

27. The Bloods- Button Up

26. Akina Nakamori- Monalisa

25. Renée- Change Your Style

24. Sylvi Foster- Hookey

23. Monsoon- Ever So Lonely

22. Étienne Daho- Satori Pop Century

21. Jacqueline Taïeb- Le Coeur Au Bout Des Doigts

20. Giuni Russo- Crisi Metropolitana

19. Caterwaul- The Sheep’s A Wolf

18. Alain Bashung- Pyromanes

17. The Field Mice- Missing The Moon

16. Yuki Kato- Shyに愛して

15. The Voyagers- Distant Planet (Vocal)

14. Pizzicato Five- Boy Meets Girl

13. Vivien Vee- Blue Disease

12. “Blue” Gene Tyranny- Next Time Might Be Your Time

11. Roberto Cacciapaglia- My Time

10. Milva- Alexander Platz

9. Francesco Messina- Russian Tea Room

8. Poison Girl Friend- Fact 2

7. Kirlian Camera- Blue Room (Extended Version)

6. Freeez- I.O.U. (Mega-Mix)

5. May East- Maraka

4. Faye Wong- Child

3. Alice- Per Elisa

2. Franco Battiato- Centro Di Gravita’ Permanente

1. Giuni Russo- Atmosfera

