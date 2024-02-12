The West Of The Fields Top 50 Discoveries Of 2023 Countdown

In 2021, I kicked off a new tradition for the show: a countdown of my favorite older songs that I discovered for the first time that year, as I began doing deep dives into ’80s Japanese city pop and Italo disco, coming across tons of fantastic tunes I had never heard before. I continued the “top discoveries” countdown for 2022 and now into 2023. This year’s list features more city pop (Yukako Hayase) and Italo (Sylvi Foster, The Voyagers), but also ventures into new areas like China (Faye Wong) and Brazil (May East), along with classic pop from France’s ’60s yé-yé era (Jacqueline Taieb), forgotten shoegaze bangers (Swallow) and a whole bunch of Serge Gainsbourg and Franco Battiato. I hope you find some buried gems here that inspire you to investigate many of these artists further! Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
- 50. Doctor’s Cat- Feel The Drive
- 49. Cooya- Disposable Body
- 48. Isabelle Antena- Play Back
- 47. Marina Lima- Fullgás
- 46. P-Model- Dance Subomp
- 45. Isabelle Adjani- Pull Marine
- 44. Swallow- Cherry Stars Collide
- 43. Serge Gainsbourg- You’re Under Arrest
- 42. Faye Wong- Emotional Life
- 41. Avenida 29- It’s Pizza Time
- 40. Diana Est- Le Louvre
- 39. Yukako Hayase- Sadist
- 38. Classix Nouveaux- Is It A Dream
- 37. The Creatures- Solar Eclipse (Extended Mix)
- 36. Milltown Brothers- Which Way Should I Jump?
- 35. The RAH Band- Messages From The Stars
- 34. F.R. David- Words
- 33. The Lotus Eaters- The First Picture Of You
- 32. France Gall- Babacar
- 31. Yukako Hayase- Suiyobi Madeni Shinitaino
- 30. Seefeel- Plainsong
- 29. The Twins- Love System
- 28. Virus- Una Luna De Miel En La Mano
- 27. The Bloods- Button Up
- 26. Akina Nakamori- Monalisa
- 25. Renée- Change Your Style
- 24. Sylvi Foster- Hookey
- 23. Monsoon- Ever So Lonely
- 22. Étienne Daho- Satori Pop Century
- 21. Jacqueline Taïeb- Le Coeur Au Bout Des Doigts
- 20. Giuni Russo- Crisi Metropolitana
- 19. Caterwaul- The Sheep’s A Wolf
- 18. Alain Bashung- Pyromanes
- 17. The Field Mice- Missing The Moon
- 16. Yuki Kato- Shyに愛して
- 15. The Voyagers- Distant Planet (Vocal)
- 14. Pizzicato Five- Boy Meets Girl
- 13. Vivien Vee- Blue Disease
- 12. “Blue” Gene Tyranny- Next Time Might Be Your Time
- 11. Roberto Cacciapaglia- My Time
- 10. Milva- Alexander Platz
- 9. Francesco Messina- Russian Tea Room
- 8. Poison Girl Friend- Fact 2
- 7. Kirlian Camera- Blue Room (Extended Version)
- 6. Freeez- I.O.U. (Mega-Mix)
- 5. May East- Maraka
- 4. Faye Wong- Child
- 3. Alice- Per Elisa
- 2. Franco Battiato- Centro Di Gravita’ Permanente
- 1. Giuni Russo- Atmosfera
