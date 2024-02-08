The West Of The Fields 2023 Top 50 Countdown

Take a look back at another exciting year in alternative, indie rock and electronic music with my countdown of the top 50 tracks of 2023! Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

Honorable Mention: Wisp- Your Face

50. Alison Goldfrapp- So Hard So Hot

49. U.S. Girls- Only Daedalus

48. Peter Gabriel- Panopticom (Dark-Side Mix)

47. Gorillaz- Silent Running (feat. Adeleye Omotayo)

46. Jenny Lewis- Psychos

45. Mannequin Pussy- I Got Heaven

44. Feeble Little Horse- Steamroller

43. The Drums- I Want It All

42. Susanne Sundfør- Alyosha

41. Yaeji- For Granted

40. Death Cab For Cutie- Arrow In The Wall

39. Blonde Redhead- Snowman

38. Jessy Lanza- Don’t Leave Me Now

37. The National- Space Invader

36. The Japanese House- Sad To Breathe

35. Everything But The Girl- Nothing Left To Lose

34. Carly Rae Jepsen- Psychedelic Switch

33. Anohni and the Johnsons- Can’t

32. Fever Ray- Kandy

31. a.s.o.- Go On

30. Boygenius- Not Strong Enough

29. The Tubs- Wretched Lie

28. Parannoul- Polaris

27. Slow Pulp- Doubt

26. Sofia Kourtesis- Si Te Portas Bonito

25. Jessie Ware and Róisín Murphy- Freak Me Now

24. Faye Webster- But Not Kiss

23. Chvrches- Over

22. Bar Italia- Nurse!

21. Blondshell- Salad

20. Water From Your Eyes- Barley

19. Debby Friday- So Hard To Tell

18. The Killers- Spirit

17. Björk and Rosalía- Oral

16. Yard Act- The Trench Coat Museum

15. Olivia Rodrigo- Bad Idea Right?

14. Caroline Polachek- Dang

13. Slowdive- Alife

12. Yves Tumor- Ebony Eye

11. 100 gecs- I Got My Tooth Removed

10. Blur- The Narcissist

9. Arlo Parks- Weightless

8. The Smile- Bending Hectic

7. Depeche Mode- Ghosts Again

6. The Chemical Brothers- Live Again (feat. Halo Maud)

5. Beach House- American Daughter

4. The Last Dinner Party- Nothing Matters

3. Romy- Loveher

2. Peggy Gou- (It Goes Like) Nanana (Edit)

1. Lana Del Rey- A&W

