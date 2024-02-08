The West Of The Fields 2023 Top 50 Countdown

Take a look back at another exciting year in alternative, indie rock and electronic music with my countdown of the top 50 tracks of 2023! Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
- Honorable Mention: Wisp- Your Face
- 50. Alison Goldfrapp- So Hard So Hot
- 49. U.S. Girls- Only Daedalus
- 48. Peter Gabriel- Panopticom (Dark-Side Mix)
- 47. Gorillaz- Silent Running (feat. Adeleye Omotayo)
- 46. Jenny Lewis- Psychos
- 45. Mannequin Pussy- I Got Heaven
- 44. Feeble Little Horse- Steamroller
- 43. The Drums- I Want It All
- 42. Susanne Sundfør- Alyosha
- 41. Yaeji- For Granted
- 40. Death Cab For Cutie- Arrow In The Wall
- 39. Blonde Redhead- Snowman
- 38. Jessy Lanza- Don’t Leave Me Now
- 37. The National- Space Invader
- 36. The Japanese House- Sad To Breathe
- 35. Everything But The Girl- Nothing Left To Lose
- 34. Carly Rae Jepsen- Psychedelic Switch
- 33. Anohni and the Johnsons- Can’t
- 32. Fever Ray- Kandy
- 31. a.s.o.- Go On
- 30. Boygenius- Not Strong Enough
- 29. The Tubs- Wretched Lie
- 28. Parannoul- Polaris
- 27. Slow Pulp- Doubt
- 26. Sofia Kourtesis- Si Te Portas Bonito
- 25. Jessie Ware and Róisín Murphy- Freak Me Now
- 24. Faye Webster- But Not Kiss
- 23. Chvrches- Over
- 22. Bar Italia- Nurse!
- 21. Blondshell- Salad
- 20. Water From Your Eyes- Barley
- 19. Debby Friday- So Hard To Tell
- 18. The Killers- Spirit
- 17. Björk and Rosalía- Oral
- 16. Yard Act- The Trench Coat Museum
- 15. Olivia Rodrigo- Bad Idea Right?
- 14. Caroline Polachek- Dang
- 13. Slowdive- Alife
- 12. Yves Tumor- Ebony Eye
- 11. 100 gecs- I Got My Tooth Removed
- 10. Blur- The Narcissist
- 9. Arlo Parks- Weightless
- 8. The Smile- Bending Hectic
- 7. Depeche Mode- Ghosts Again
- 6. The Chemical Brothers- Live Again (feat. Halo Maud)
- 5. Beach House- American Daughter
- 4. The Last Dinner Party- Nothing Matters
- 3. Romy- Loveher
- 2. Peggy Gou- (It Goes Like) Nanana (Edit)
- 1. Lana Del Rey- A&W
