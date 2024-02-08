The West Of The Fields 2023 Top 50 Countdown

Take a look back at another exciting year in alternative, indie rock and electronic music with my countdown of the top 50 tracks of 2023! Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

  • Honorable Mention: Wisp- Your Face
  • 50. Alison Goldfrapp- So Hard So Hot
  • 49. U.S. Girls- Only Daedalus
  • 48. Peter Gabriel- Panopticom (Dark-Side Mix)
  • 47. Gorillaz- Silent Running (feat. Adeleye Omotayo)
  • 46. Jenny Lewis- Psychos
  • 45. Mannequin Pussy- I Got Heaven
  • 44. Feeble Little Horse- Steamroller
  • 43. The Drums- I Want It All
  • 42. Susanne Sundfør- Alyosha
  • 41. Yaeji- For Granted
  • 40. Death Cab For Cutie- Arrow In The Wall
  • 39. Blonde Redhead- Snowman
  • 38. Jessy Lanza- Don’t Leave Me Now
  • 37. The National- Space Invader
  • 36. The Japanese House- Sad To Breathe
  • 35. Everything But The Girl- Nothing Left To Lose
  • 34. Carly Rae Jepsen- Psychedelic Switch
  • 33. Anohni and the Johnsons- Can’t
  • 32. Fever Ray- Kandy
  • 31. a.s.o.- Go On
  • 30. Boygenius- Not Strong Enough
  • 29. The Tubs- Wretched Lie
  • 28. Parannoul- Polaris
  • 27. Slow Pulp- Doubt
  • 26. Sofia Kourtesis- Si Te Portas Bonito
  • 25. Jessie Ware and Róisín Murphy- Freak Me Now
  • 24. Faye Webster- But Not Kiss
  • 23. Chvrches- Over
  • 22. Bar Italia- Nurse!
  • 21. Blondshell- Salad
  • 20. Water From Your Eyes- Barley
  • 19. Debby Friday- So Hard To Tell
  • 18. The Killers- Spirit
  • 17. Björk and Rosalía- Oral
  • 16. Yard Act- The Trench Coat Museum
  • 15. Olivia Rodrigo- Bad Idea Right?
  • 14. Caroline Polachek- Dang
  • 13. Slowdive- Alife
  • 12. Yves Tumor- Ebony Eye
  • 11. 100 gecs- I Got My Tooth Removed
  • 10. Blur- The Narcissist
  • 9. Arlo Parks- Weightless
  • 8. The Smile- Bending Hectic
  • 7. Depeche Mode- Ghosts Again
  • 6. The Chemical Brothers- Live Again (feat. Halo Maud)
  • 5. Beach House- American Daughter
  • 4. The Last Dinner Party- Nothing Matters
  • 3. Romy- Loveher
  • 2. Peggy Gou- (It Goes Like) Nanana (Edit)
  • 1. Lana Del Rey- A&W

Travis Gass

I'm an editor on the Digital Desk at the Bangor Daily News. I'm also the host of West Of The Fields, a college radio show that has aired continuously on UMaine's WMEB 91.9 FM since 1998.