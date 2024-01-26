New music including NewDad, Wisp, Julie and Corinne Bailey Rae on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued exploring recent releases from Bar Italia, Health, Peter Gabriel, The Kills, Sofia Kourtesis, Crosses and Hotline TNT on the show this week, while the retro alternative set featured great tunes from the year 1981, in honor of Pitchfork’s Sunday Review of the perpetually underrated English post-punk band Au Pairs’ debut album, “Playing With a Different Sex.” Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
West Of The Fields December 26, 2023
- R.E.M.- Get Up
- NewDad- Angel
- The Last Dinner Party- On Your Side
- Bar Italia- Brush w Faith
- Wisp- Your Face
- Julie- Catalogue
- Quannic- Life Imitates Life
- Parannoul- Polaris
- DIIV- Like Before You Were Born
- The Killers- Spirit
- Heartworms- May I Comply
- Health- Demigods
- Björk and Rosalía- Oral
- Rosalía- La Fama (feat. The Weeknd)
- Thy Slaughter- If I Knew
- Peter Gabriel- This Is Home (Dark-Side Mix)
- The Libertines- Night Of The Hunter
- MGMT- Bubblegum Dog
- The Au Pairs- We’re So Cool
- The Sound- Sense Of Purpose
- Clock DVA- 4 Hours (Original Single Mix)
- Gang Of Four- What We All Want
- Simple Minds- The American
- U2- Fire
- The Church- Unguarded Moment
- The The- Like A Sun Risin’ Thru My Garden
- The Stranglers- Golden Brown
- Altered Images- Happy Birthday
- The Rolling Stones- Hang Fire
- Kim Wilde- Water On Glass
- The dB’s- Amplifier
- Grace Jones- Demolition Man
- Alice- Per Elisa
- Giuni Russo- Atmosfera
- Catherine Deneuve and Serge Gainsbourg- Overseas Telegram
- Yellow Magic Orchestra- Music Plans
- Colored Music- Heartbeat
- Tomoko Aran- Kanzen Hanzai
- The Jim Carroll Band- City Drops Into The Night
- DAF- Verschwende Deine Jugend
- Depeche Mode- Photographic
- The Au Pairs- It’s Obvious
- The Jesus and Mary Chain- jamcod
- Hotline TNT- Son In Law
- Yard Act- Petroleum
- NewDad- In My Head
- Sleater-Kinney- Say It Like You Mean It
- Corinne Bailey Rae- New York Transit Queen
- The Kills- My Girls My Girls
- Real Estate- Water Underground
- Future Islands- The Fight
- Melenas- Bang
- ††† (Crosses)- Found
- Sofia Kourtesis- Funkhaus
- Mylène Farmer- Desenchantee (Single Version)
- Faye Wong- Child
- R.E.M.- Perfect Circle
