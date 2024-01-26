New music including NewDad, Wisp, Julie and Corinne Bailey Rae on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued exploring recent releases from Bar Italia, Health, Peter Gabriel, The Kills, Sofia Kourtesis, Crosses and Hotline TNT on the show this week, while the retro alternative set featured great tunes from the year 1981, in honor of Pitchfork’s Sunday Review of the perpetually underrated English post-punk band Au Pairs’ debut album, “Playing With a Different Sex.” Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields December 26, 2023

R.E.M.- Get Up

NewDad- Angel

The Last Dinner Party- On Your Side

Bar Italia- Brush w Faith

Wisp- Your Face

Julie- Catalogue

Quannic- Life Imitates Life

Parannoul- Polaris

DIIV- Like Before You Were Born

The Killers- Spirit

Heartworms- May I Comply

Health- Demigods

Björk and Rosalía- Oral

Rosalía- La Fama (feat. The Weeknd)

Thy Slaughter- If I Knew

Peter Gabriel- This Is Home (Dark-Side Mix)

The Libertines- Night Of The Hunter

MGMT- Bubblegum Dog

The Au Pairs- We’re So Cool

The Sound- Sense Of Purpose

Clock DVA- 4 Hours (Original Single Mix)

Gang Of Four- What We All Want

Simple Minds- The American

U2- Fire

The Church- Unguarded Moment

The The- Like A Sun Risin’ Thru My Garden

The Stranglers- Golden Brown

Altered Images- Happy Birthday

The Rolling Stones- Hang Fire

Kim Wilde- Water On Glass

The dB’s- Amplifier

Grace Jones- Demolition Man

Alice- Per Elisa

Giuni Russo- Atmosfera

Catherine Deneuve and Serge Gainsbourg- Overseas Telegram

Yellow Magic Orchestra- Music Plans

Colored Music- Heartbeat

Tomoko Aran- Kanzen Hanzai

The Jim Carroll Band- City Drops Into The Night

DAF- Verschwende Deine Jugend

Depeche Mode- Photographic

The Au Pairs- It’s Obvious

The Jesus and Mary Chain- jamcod

Hotline TNT- Son In Law

Yard Act- Petroleum

NewDad- In My Head

Sleater-Kinney- Say It Like You Mean It

Corinne Bailey Rae- New York Transit Queen

The Kills- My Girls My Girls

Real Estate- Water Underground

Future Islands- The Fight

Melenas- Bang

††† (Crosses)- Found

Sofia Kourtesis- Funkhaus

Mylène Farmer- Desenchantee (Single Version)

Faye Wong- Child

R.E.M.- Perfect Circle

Download today’s episode to your computer

To subscribe, go here and click “Subscribe with iTunes”