New music including Jungle, Mannequin Pussy, The Last Dinner Party and Bjork and Rosalia on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued exploring recent releases from Sofia Kourtesis, Hotline TNT, Bar Italia, Melenas, Mitski, Pip Blom, Wild Nothing, Yeule and Jockstrap on the show this week, while the retro alternative set focused on sophistipop, that uniquely ’80s brand of super-polished New Wave that incorporated smooth sounds from jazz and R&B. I played a bunch of classics from the genre by Spandau Ballet, The Blue Nile, Level 42 and more, as well as more recent acts influenced by the genre, like The 1975, Destroyer and Rhye. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields November 21, 2023

R.E.M.- The Apologist (Live at The Palace 1999)

Mannequin Pussy- Sometimes

Sleater-Kinney- Say It Like You Mean It

Slow Pulp- Doubt

The Smile- Wall Of Eyes

The National- Smoke Detector

Julia Holter- Sun Girl

Fabiana Palladino and Jai Paul- I Care

L’Rain- New Year’s UnResolution

Caroline Polachek- Dang

Jungle- Back On 74

Yard Act- Dream Job

Pip Blom- Not Tonight

Future Islands- The Tower

MGMT- Mother Nature

Wild Nothing- Basement El Dorado

Yeule- 4ui12

Roxy Music- More Than This

The Blue Nile- Tinseltown In The Rain

Everything But The Girl- Driving

Sade- Hang On To Your Love

Freeez- Southern Freeez

Curiosity Killed The Cat- Misfit

Spandau Ballet- True

Level 42- Something About You

Fiction Factory- (Feels Like) Heaven

Prefab Sprout- When Love Breaks Down

The Style Council- Long Hot Summer (Extended 12″ Version)

China Crisis- Black Man Ray

The Korgis- Everybody’s Gotta Learn Sometime

Double- The Captain Of Her Heart

The Lotus Eaters- The First Picture Of You

Marina Lima- Fullgás

Rita Lee- Lança Perfume

Scritti Politti- Wood Beez (Pray Like Aretha Franklin)

Deacon Blue- Real Gone Kid

The Beautiful South- Old Red Eyes Is Back

Destroyer- Chinatown

Rhye- Open

Haim- If I Could Change Your Mind

The 1975- If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)

Björk and Rosalía- Oral

Sofia Kourtesis- How Music Makes You Feel Better

Yunè Pinku- Killing Bee

Peggy Gou and Lenny Kravitz- I Believe In Love Again

Hotline TNT- History Channel

Bar Italia- Twist

Blonde Redhead- Kiss Her Kiss Her

100 gecs- 757

Jockstrap- Sexy

Melenas- 1,000 Canciones

Mitski- The Frost

The Last Dinner Party- On Your Side

Clay Camero- Dream Man

The Kills- Love And Tenderness

R.E.M.- Walk Unafraid (Live at The Palace 1999)

