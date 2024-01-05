New music including Jungle, Mannequin Pussy, The Last Dinner Party and Bjork and Rosalia on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued exploring recent releases from Sofia Kourtesis, Hotline TNT, Bar Italia, Melenas, Mitski, Pip Blom, Wild Nothing, Yeule and Jockstrap on the show this week, while the retro alternative set focused on sophistipop, that uniquely ’80s brand of super-polished New Wave that incorporated smooth sounds from jazz and R&B. I played a bunch of classics from the genre by Spandau Ballet, The Blue Nile, Level 42 and more, as well as more recent acts influenced by the genre, like The 1975, Destroyer and Rhye. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
West Of The Fields November 21, 2023
- R.E.M.- The Apologist (Live at The Palace 1999)
- Mannequin Pussy- Sometimes
- Sleater-Kinney- Say It Like You Mean It
- Slow Pulp- Doubt
- The Smile- Wall Of Eyes
- The National- Smoke Detector
- Julia Holter- Sun Girl
- Fabiana Palladino and Jai Paul- I Care
- L’Rain- New Year’s UnResolution
- Caroline Polachek- Dang
- Jungle- Back On 74
- Yard Act- Dream Job
- Pip Blom- Not Tonight
- Future Islands- The Tower
- MGMT- Mother Nature
- Wild Nothing- Basement El Dorado
- Yeule- 4ui12
- Roxy Music- More Than This
- The Blue Nile- Tinseltown In The Rain
- Everything But The Girl- Driving
- Sade- Hang On To Your Love
- Freeez- Southern Freeez
- Curiosity Killed The Cat- Misfit
- Spandau Ballet- True
- Level 42- Something About You
- Fiction Factory- (Feels Like) Heaven
- Prefab Sprout- When Love Breaks Down
- The Style Council- Long Hot Summer (Extended 12″ Version)
- China Crisis- Black Man Ray
- The Korgis- Everybody’s Gotta Learn Sometime
- Double- The Captain Of Her Heart
- The Lotus Eaters- The First Picture Of You
- Marina Lima- Fullgás
- Rita Lee- Lança Perfume
- Scritti Politti- Wood Beez (Pray Like Aretha Franklin)
- Deacon Blue- Real Gone Kid
- The Beautiful South- Old Red Eyes Is Back
- Destroyer- Chinatown
- Rhye- Open
- Haim- If I Could Change Your Mind
- The 1975- If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)
- Björk and Rosalía- Oral
- Sofia Kourtesis- How Music Makes You Feel Better
- Yunè Pinku- Killing Bee
- Peggy Gou and Lenny Kravitz- I Believe In Love Again
- Hotline TNT- History Channel
- Bar Italia- Twist
- Blonde Redhead- Kiss Her Kiss Her
- 100 gecs- 757
- Jockstrap- Sexy
- Melenas- 1,000 Canciones
- Mitski- The Frost
- The Last Dinner Party- On Your Side
- Clay Camero- Dream Man
- The Kills- Love And Tenderness
- R.E.M.- Walk Unafraid (Live at The Palace 1999)
