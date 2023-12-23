New music including The Smile, Julia Holter, The Kills and Peggy Gou and Lenny Kravitz on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued delving into recent releases from Blonde Redhead, Sofia Kourtesis, Hotline TNT, Pip Blom, The National, Slow Pulp, Bar Italia, Wild Nothing and Crosses on the show this week, while the retro alternative set focused on some forgotten gems from the early days of Billboard’s Modern Rock Tracks chart, which originally debuted in the fall of 1988. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields November 14, 2023

R.E.M.- Lotus (Live at The Palace 1999)

The Smile- Wall Of Eyes

Julia Holter- Sun Girl

Blonde Redhead- I Thought You Should Know

Peggy Gou and Lenny Kravitz- I Believe In Love Again

Sofia Kourtesis- Estación Esperanza

Yunè Pinku- Killing Bee

The Kills- Kingdom Come

Sleater-Kinney- Say It Like You Mean It

Hotline TNT- Out Of Town

Yard Act- Dream Job

Pip Blom- Get Back

The Libertines- Run Run Run

Picture Parlour- Judgment Day

English Teacher- Nearly Daffodils

The Last Dinner Party- On Your Side

The National- Tour Manager

Sharon Van Etten- Close To You

Slow Pulp- Broadview

Wye Oak- Spiral

Shona Laing- (Glad I’m Not) A Kennedy

Martin Gore- Compulsion

Camouflage- The Great Commandment

Information Society- Walking Away

Richard Thompson- Turning Of The Tide

The Waterboys- World Party

Lloyd Cole and the Commotions- My Bag

Charlie Sexton- Beat’s So Lonely

‘Til Tuesday- (Believed You Were) Lucky

Michael Penn- This & That

The Primitives- Way Behind Me

Voice Of The Beehive- I Say Nothing

The Go-Betweens- Was There Anything I Could Do?

A House- Call Me Blue

Eleventh Dream Day- Testify

The Feelies- Away

The The- Jealous Of Youth

The Screaming Tribesmen- I’ve Got A Feeling

Sidewinders- Witchdoctor

The Mighty Lemon Drops- Where Do We Go From Heaven

Winter Hours- Smoke Rings

The Silencers- Razor Blades Of Love

The Innocence Mission- Black Sheep Wall

Caterwaul- The Sheep’s A Wolf

MGMT- Mother Nature

The Drums- I Want It All

Wild Nothing- Histrion

Bar Italia- Que Suprise

Jacknife Lee, Budgie and Lol Tolhurst- This Is What It Is (To Be Free) (feat. Bobbie Gillespie)

††† (Crosses)- Pleasure

Caroline Polachek- Dang

Yeule- Cyber Meat

Jockstrap- I Noticed You (feat. Kirin J. Callinan)

Basement Jaxx and 100 gecs- Where’s My Head At _

Future Islands- The Tower

The Chemical Brothers- Skipping Like A Stone (feat. Beck)

Melenas- K2

R.E.M.- Parakeet (Live at The Palace 1999)

