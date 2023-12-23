New music including The Smile, Julia Holter, The Kills and Peggy Gou and Lenny Kravitz on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued delving into recent releases from Blonde Redhead, Sofia Kourtesis, Hotline TNT, Pip Blom, The National, Slow Pulp, Bar Italia, Wild Nothing and Crosses on the show this week, while the retro alternative set focused on some forgotten gems from the early days of Billboard’s Modern Rock Tracks chart, which originally debuted in the fall of 1988. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
West Of The Fields November 14, 2023
- R.E.M.- Lotus (Live at The Palace 1999)
- The Smile- Wall Of Eyes
- Julia Holter- Sun Girl
- Blonde Redhead- I Thought You Should Know
- Peggy Gou and Lenny Kravitz- I Believe In Love Again
- Sofia Kourtesis- Estación Esperanza
- Yunè Pinku- Killing Bee
- The Kills- Kingdom Come
- Sleater-Kinney- Say It Like You Mean It
- Hotline TNT- Out Of Town
- Yard Act- Dream Job
- Pip Blom- Get Back
- The Libertines- Run Run Run
- Picture Parlour- Judgment Day
- English Teacher- Nearly Daffodils
- The Last Dinner Party- On Your Side
- The National- Tour Manager
- Sharon Van Etten- Close To You
- Slow Pulp- Broadview
- Wye Oak- Spiral
- Shona Laing- (Glad I’m Not) A Kennedy
- Martin Gore- Compulsion
- Camouflage- The Great Commandment
- Information Society- Walking Away
- Richard Thompson- Turning Of The Tide
- The Waterboys- World Party
- Lloyd Cole and the Commotions- My Bag
- Charlie Sexton- Beat’s So Lonely
- ‘Til Tuesday- (Believed You Were) Lucky
- Michael Penn- This & That
- The Primitives- Way Behind Me
- Voice Of The Beehive- I Say Nothing
- The Go-Betweens- Was There Anything I Could Do?
- A House- Call Me Blue
- Eleventh Dream Day- Testify
- The Feelies- Away
- The The- Jealous Of Youth
- The Screaming Tribesmen- I’ve Got A Feeling
- Sidewinders- Witchdoctor
- The Mighty Lemon Drops- Where Do We Go From Heaven
- Winter Hours- Smoke Rings
- The Silencers- Razor Blades Of Love
- The Innocence Mission- Black Sheep Wall
- Caterwaul- The Sheep’s A Wolf
- MGMT- Mother Nature
- The Drums- I Want It All
- Wild Nothing- Histrion
- Bar Italia- Que Suprise
- Jacknife Lee, Budgie and Lol Tolhurst- This Is What It Is (To Be Free) (feat. Bobbie Gillespie)
- ††† (Crosses)- Pleasure
- Caroline Polachek- Dang
- Yeule- Cyber Meat
- Jockstrap- I Noticed You (feat. Kirin J. Callinan)
- Basement Jaxx and 100 gecs- Where’s My Head At _
- Future Islands- The Tower
- The Chemical Brothers- Skipping Like A Stone (feat. Beck)
- Melenas- K2
- R.E.M.- Parakeet (Live at The Palace 1999)
