New music including U2, Slow Pulp, Melenas and Oneohtrix Point Never on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued exploring recent releases from The Hives, Deeper, Blonde Redhead, a.s.o., Mitski, The National, Romy, Animal Collective, Chai and Glasser on the show this week, while the retro alternative set focused on some killer dreampop tracks in honor of A.R. Kane, the underrated late ’80s duo who allegedly coined the term “dreampop” and who just issued a new box set of their classic releases, “A.R. Kive.” (Oh, there’s also a bonus mini-retro set featuring a trio of “cult artists” whose work was unappreciated in its time but has since found a more receptive audience, featuring Beverly Glenn-Copeland, William Onyeabor and Saâda Bonaire.) Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
West Of The Fields October 3, 2023
- R.E.M.- The Apologist
- U2- Atomic City
- The Hives- Smoke & Mirrors
- Bar Italia- My Little Tony
- Slow Pulp- Doubt
- Soccer Mommy- Here
- Yeule- Dazies
- Debby Friday- Let U In
- L’Rain- r(EMOTE)
- Desire- The Power Of Love
- Melenas- K2
- English Teacher- The World’s Biggest Paving Slab
- Deeper- Build A Bridge
- Oneohtrix Point Never- On An Axis
- The Chemical Brothers- The Darkness That You Fear (Harvest Mix)
- Fever Ray- Carbon Dioxide (Avalon Emerson Remix)
- Blonde Redhead- Not For Me
- Faye Webster- Lifetime
- Mitski- My Love Mine All Mine
- a.s.o.- Rain Down
- Glasser- Easy
- Sally Shapiro- Rent
- A.R. Kane- Baby Milk Snatcher
- Galaxie 500- Strange
- The Durutti Column- Sketch For Dawn I
- Low- Lullaby
- Atlas Sound- Quick Canal (feat. Laetita Sadier)
- The Clientele- Reflections After Jane
- Beach House- Better Times
- Mew- The Zookeeper’s Boy
- Cocteau Twins- Blue Bell Knoll
- The Radio Dept.- Heaven’s On Fire
- Cooya- Disposable Body
- Gustavo Cerati- Te Llevo Para Que Me Lleves
- Saint Etienne- Join Our Club
- A.R. Kane- A Love From Outer Space
- Beverly Glenn-Copeland- Ever New
- William Onyeabor- Atomic Bomb
- Saâda Bonaire- Invitation
- Chai- Para Para
- Róisín Murphy- Hurtz So Bad
- Alan Palomo- Club People
- Animal Collective- Broke Zodiac
- Blur- Barbaric
- The National- Crumble (feat. Rosanne Cash)
- Wild Nothing- Suburban Solutions
- Romy- Did I
- 070 Shake- Black Dress
- R.E.M.- Why Not Smile
