New music including U2, Slow Pulp, Melenas and Oneohtrix Point Never on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued exploring recent releases from The Hives, Deeper, Blonde Redhead, a.s.o., Mitski, The National, Romy, Animal Collective, Chai and Glasser on the show this week, while the retro alternative set focused on some killer dreampop tracks in honor of A.R. Kane, the underrated late ’80s duo who allegedly coined the term “dreampop” and who just issued a new box set of their classic releases, “A.R. Kive.” (Oh, there’s also a bonus mini-retro set featuring a trio of “cult artists” whose work was unappreciated in its time but has since found a more receptive audience, featuring Beverly Glenn-Copeland, William Onyeabor and Saâda Bonaire.) Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields October 3, 2023

R.E.M.- The Apologist

U2- Atomic City

The Hives- Smoke & Mirrors

Bar Italia- My Little Tony

Slow Pulp- Doubt

Soccer Mommy- Here

Yeule- Dazies

Debby Friday- Let U In

L’Rain- r(EMOTE)

Desire- The Power Of Love

Melenas- K2

English Teacher- The World’s Biggest Paving Slab

Deeper- Build A Bridge

Oneohtrix Point Never- On An Axis

The Chemical Brothers- The Darkness That You Fear (Harvest Mix)

Fever Ray- Carbon Dioxide (Avalon Emerson Remix)

Blonde Redhead- Not For Me

Faye Webster- Lifetime

Mitski- My Love Mine All Mine

a.s.o.- Rain Down

Glasser- Easy

Sally Shapiro- Rent

A.R. Kane- Baby Milk Snatcher

Galaxie 500- Strange

The Durutti Column- Sketch For Dawn I

Low- Lullaby

Atlas Sound- Quick Canal (feat. Laetita Sadier)

The Clientele- Reflections After Jane

Beach House- Better Times

Mew- The Zookeeper’s Boy

Cocteau Twins- Blue Bell Knoll

The Radio Dept.- Heaven’s On Fire

Cooya- Disposable Body

Gustavo Cerati- Te Llevo Para Que Me Lleves

Saint Etienne- Join Our Club

A.R. Kane- A Love From Outer Space

Beverly Glenn-Copeland- Ever New

William Onyeabor- Atomic Bomb

Saâda Bonaire- Invitation

Chai- Para Para

Róisín Murphy- Hurtz So Bad

Alan Palomo- Club People

Animal Collective- Broke Zodiac

Blur- Barbaric

The National- Crumble (feat. Rosanne Cash)

Wild Nothing- Suburban Solutions

Romy- Did I

070 Shake- Black Dress

R.E.M.- Why Not Smile

