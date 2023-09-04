New music including Yard Act, Cherry Glazerr, Billie Eilish and Interpol on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued exploring recent releases from Feeble Little Horse, Georgia, Anohni, Sigur Rós, PJ Harvey, Jenny Lewis, Alaska Reid, The Japanese House, Hannah Jadagu and Local Natives on the show this week, while the retro alternative set featured a ton of Serge Gainsbourg and ’60s French yé-yé girls in honor of the late Jane Birkin, the French music and fashion icon, partner of Serge and mother of Charlotte Gainsbourg, who passed away in July at the age of 76. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

R.E.M.- Strange Currencies (Remix)

Yard Act- The Trench Coat Museum

Water From Your Eyes- Buy My Product

Feeble Little Horse- Pocket

Cherry Glazerr- Soft Like A Flower

Bully- All This Noise

Blondshell- Cartoon Earthquake

Interpol and Water From Your Eyes- Something Changed (Water From Your Eyes Interpolation)

Depeche Mode- Wagging Tongue (Wet Leg Remix)

Jessy Lanza- Limbo

Slowdive- Skin In The Game

Pyyramids- Do You Think You’re Enough?

Alan Palomo- Meutrière (feat. Flore Benguigui)

Peggy Gou- (It Goes Like) Nanana (Edit)

Georgia- All Night

Billie Eilish- What Was I Made For?

Anohni- Scapegoat

The Smile- Bending Hectic

PJ Harvey- Autumn Term

Sigur Rós- Andrá

Cabaret Voltaire- Soul Vine (70 Billion People)

Aphex Twin- Blackbox Life Recorder 21f

Serge Gainsbourg and Jane Birkin- Je t’aime… Moi Non Plus

Serge Gainsbourg and Brigitte Bardot- Bonnie and Clyde

France Gall- Laisse Tomber Les Filles

Anna Karina- Roller Girl

Gillian Hills- Tut Tut Tut Tut

Marie Laforêt- Marie Douceur, Marie Colère

Jacqueline Taieb- Le Coeur Au Bout Des Doigts

Victoire Scott- 4ème Dimension

Françoise Hardy- Comment Te Dire Adieu

Véronique Sanson- Le Feu Du Ciel

Marianne Faithfull- Hier Ou Demain

Sylvie Vartan- La Plus Belle Pour Aller Danser

Brigitte Bardot- Moi Je Joue

France Gall- Poupée De Cire, Poupée De Son

Serge Gainsbourg- Je Suis Venu Te Dire Que Je M’en Vais

Jane Birkin- Ex-Fan Des Sixties

Serge Gainsbourg and Jane Birkin- Ballad De Melody Nelson

Charlotte Gainsbourg- Élastique

Bar Italia- My Kiss Era

Mandy, Indiana- Pinking Shears

Glasser- Drift

Little Dragon- Lily’s Call

Romy- Loveher

The Chemical Brothers- Live Again (feat. Halo Maud)

The Drums- Better (Edit)

Beach Fossils- Seconds

Local Natives- Paradise

Faye Webster- But Not Kiss

Hannah Jadagu- Warning Sign

Arlo Parks- Blades

Slowdive- Kisses

Blonde Redhead- Melody Experiment

The Japanese House- Boyhood

Blur- St. Charles Square

The Hives- Rigor Mortis Radio

Queens Of The Stone Age- What The Peephole Say

Róisín Murphy- You Knew

Sally Shapiro- Million Ways

Metric- Just The Once

Alaska Reid- French Fries

The Last Dinner Party- Sinner

Spoon- She’s Fine, She’s Mine

Jenny Lewis- Apples and Oranges

R.E.M.- Chorus And The Ring

Beach House- Devil’s Pool

