New music including Yard Act, Cherry Glazerr, Billie Eilish and Interpol on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued exploring recent releases from Feeble Little Horse, Georgia, Anohni, Sigur Rós, PJ Harvey, Jenny Lewis, Alaska Reid, The Japanese House, Hannah Jadagu and Local Natives on the show this week, while the retro alternative set featured a ton of Serge Gainsbourg and ’60s French yé-yé girls in honor of the late Jane Birkin, the French music and fashion icon, partner of Serge and mother of Charlotte Gainsbourg, who passed away in July at the age of 76. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
West Of The Fields July 18, 2023
- R.E.M.- Strange Currencies (Remix)
- Yard Act- The Trench Coat Museum
- Water From Your Eyes- Buy My Product
- Feeble Little Horse- Pocket
- Cherry Glazerr- Soft Like A Flower
- Bully- All This Noise
- Blondshell- Cartoon Earthquake
- Interpol and Water From Your Eyes- Something Changed (Water From Your Eyes Interpolation)
- Depeche Mode- Wagging Tongue (Wet Leg Remix)
- Jessy Lanza- Limbo
- Slowdive- Skin In The Game
- Pyyramids- Do You Think You’re Enough?
- Alan Palomo- Meutrière (feat. Flore Benguigui)
- Peggy Gou- (It Goes Like) Nanana (Edit)
- Georgia- All Night
- Billie Eilish- What Was I Made For?
- Anohni- Scapegoat
- The Smile- Bending Hectic
- PJ Harvey- Autumn Term
- Sigur Rós- Andrá
- Cabaret Voltaire- Soul Vine (70 Billion People)
- Aphex Twin- Blackbox Life Recorder 21f
- Serge Gainsbourg and Jane Birkin- Je t’aime… Moi Non Plus
- Serge Gainsbourg and Brigitte Bardot- Bonnie and Clyde
- France Gall- Laisse Tomber Les Filles
- Anna Karina- Roller Girl
- Gillian Hills- Tut Tut Tut Tut
- Marie Laforêt- Marie Douceur, Marie Colère
- Jacqueline Taieb- Le Coeur Au Bout Des Doigts
- Victoire Scott- 4ème Dimension
- Françoise Hardy- Comment Te Dire Adieu
- Véronique Sanson- Le Feu Du Ciel
- Marianne Faithfull- Hier Ou Demain
- Sylvie Vartan- La Plus Belle Pour Aller Danser
- Brigitte Bardot- Moi Je Joue
- France Gall- Poupée De Cire, Poupée De Son
- Serge Gainsbourg- Je Suis Venu Te Dire Que Je M’en Vais
- Jane Birkin- Ex-Fan Des Sixties
- Serge Gainsbourg and Jane Birkin- Ballad De Melody Nelson
- Charlotte Gainsbourg- Élastique
- Bar Italia- My Kiss Era
- Mandy, Indiana- Pinking Shears
- Glasser- Drift
- Little Dragon- Lily’s Call
- Romy- Loveher
- The Chemical Brothers- Live Again (feat. Halo Maud)
- The Drums- Better (Edit)
- Beach Fossils- Seconds
- Local Natives- Paradise
- Faye Webster- But Not Kiss
- Hannah Jadagu- Warning Sign
- Arlo Parks- Blades
- Slowdive- Kisses
- Blonde Redhead- Melody Experiment
- The Japanese House- Boyhood
- Blur- St. Charles Square
- The Hives- Rigor Mortis Radio
- Queens Of The Stone Age- What The Peephole Say
- Róisín Murphy- You Knew
- Sally Shapiro- Million Ways
- Metric- Just The Once
- Alaska Reid- French Fries
- The Last Dinner Party- Sinner
- Spoon- She’s Fine, She’s Mine
- Jenny Lewis- Apples and Oranges
- R.E.M.- Chorus And The Ring
- Beach House- Devil’s Pool
