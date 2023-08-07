New music including The Chemical Brothers, Olivia Rodrigo, Olof Dreijer and Blur on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued exploring recent releases from Queens Of The Stone Age, The Japanese House, Sigur Rós and Blur on the show this week, while the retro alternative set delved into some classic shoegaze and dreampop from the ’90s and beyond, inspired by the recent Pitchfork Sunday Review of Lush’s 1992 debut album “Spooky.” The show had to end early due to a scheduling conflict with another program on WMEB, so consider this episode Part 1 of 2! Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
West Of The Fields July 3, 2023
- R.E.M.- Draggin’ The Line
- Olivia Rodrigo- Vampire
- The Japanese House- Touching Yourself
- The Last Dinner Party- Sinner
- Blur- St. Charles Square
- Queens Of The Stone Age- Negative Space
- The Hives- Countdown To Shutdown
- The Chemical Brothers- Live Again (feat. Halo Maud)
- Beck and Phoenix- Odyssey
- The Clash- Straight To Hell
- Georgia- Give It Up For Love
- Olof Dreijer- Rosa Rugosa
- Glasser- Vine
- Blonde Redhead- Melody Experiment
- The Smile- Bending Hectic
- Sigur Rós- Mór
- Aphex Twin- Blackbox Life Recorder 21f
- Lush- For Love
- Throwing Muses- Not Too Soon
- Cocteau Twins- Carolyn’s Fingers
- Curve- Coast Is Clear
- The Field Mice- Missing The Moon
- Catherine Wheel- The Nude
- Soda Stereo- Luna Roja
- The Boo Radleys- The Finest Kiss
- Ride- Time Machine
- Altered Images- Dead Pop Stars
