New music including The Chemical Brothers, Olivia Rodrigo, Olof Dreijer and Blur on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued exploring recent releases from Queens Of The Stone Age, The Japanese House, Sigur Rós and Blur on the show this week, while the retro alternative set delved into some classic shoegaze and dreampop from the ’90s and beyond, inspired by the recent Pitchfork Sunday Review of Lush’s 1992 debut album “Spooky.” The show had to end early due to a scheduling conflict with another program on WMEB, so consider this episode Part 1 of 2! Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields July 3, 2023

R.E.M.- Draggin’ The Line

Olivia Rodrigo- Vampire

The Japanese House- Touching Yourself

The Last Dinner Party- Sinner

Blur- St. Charles Square

Queens Of The Stone Age- Negative Space

The Hives- Countdown To Shutdown

The Chemical Brothers- Live Again (feat. Halo Maud)

Beck and Phoenix- Odyssey

The Clash- Straight To Hell

Georgia- Give It Up For Love

Olof Dreijer- Rosa Rugosa

Glasser- Vine

Blonde Redhead- Melody Experiment

The Smile- Bending Hectic

Sigur Rós- Mór

Aphex Twin- Blackbox Life Recorder 21f

Lush- For Love

Throwing Muses- Not Too Soon

Cocteau Twins- Carolyn’s Fingers

Curve- Coast Is Clear

The Field Mice- Missing The Moon

Catherine Wheel- The Nude

Soda Stereo- Luna Roja

The Boo Radleys- The Finest Kiss

Ride- Time Machine

Altered Images- Dead Pop Stars

