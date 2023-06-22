New music including Queens Of The Stone Age, The Hives, Overmono and Magdalena Bay on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued exploring recent releases from the Smashing Pumpkins, Alison Goldfrapp, Bar Italia, Beach House, The Tubs, Avalon Emerson, Yaeji, The New Pornographers and Miss Grit on the show this week, while the retro alternative set looked back again to the incredibly rich musical year of 1981, with alt-rock classics from the U.K. (Siouxsie & The Banshees, Simple Minds, Japan), as well as exciting New Wave music from Japan (Yellow Magic Orchestra, Akiko Yano, Taeko Onuki), Italy (Giuni Russo, France Battiato, Alice) and Germany (Kraftwerk). Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields May 16, 2023

R.E.M.- The Outsiders (feat. Q-Tip)

Queens Of The Stone Age- Emotion Sickness

The Hives- Bogus Operandi

Smashing Pumpkins- Spellbound

Alison Goldfrapp- The Beat Divine

Romy- Enjoy Your Life

Yunè Pinku- Sports

M.I.A.- Amazon

Water From Your Eyes- 14

Bar Italia- Changer

Squid- Undergrowth

Jenny Lewis- Giddy Up

Arlo Parks- Pegasus (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)

Peter Gabriel- Four Kinds Of Horses (Bright-Side Mix)

Beach House- Holiday House

Avalon Emerson- Entombed In Ice

The Japanese House- Sad To Breathe

The Drums- Plastic Envelope

The Tubs- Two Person Love

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds- Council Skies

Giuni Russo- Crisi Metropolitana

Alice- Per Elisa

Klaus Nomi- Total Eclipse

Franco Battiato- Centro Di Gravità Permanente

Japan- The Art Of Parties

Grace Jones- Pull Up To The Bumper

Prince- Controversy

The Cure- Charlotte Sometimes

Siouxsie & The Banshees- Into The Light

Echo & The Bunnymen- Over The Wall

Kraftwerk- It’s More Fun To Compute

Yellow Magic Orchestra- 1000 Knives

Ryuichi Sakamoto- Relache

Yukihiro Takahashi- Glass

Simple Minds- Love Song

Martha & The Muffins- Swimming

The Passions- Strange Affair

Josef K- It’s Kinda Funny

Akiko Yano- Tadaima

Taeko Onuki- Chance

Giuni Russo- Atmosfera

Bully- Hard To Love

Wednesday- Hot Rotten Grass Smell

Blondshell- Olympus

PJ Harvey- A Child’s Question, August

Depeche Mode- Don’t Say You Love Me

Debby Friday- Let U Down

Smashing Pumpkins- Slow Dawn

Health- Hateful

The Chemical Brothers- All Of A Sudden

Overmono- Good Lies

Alan Palomo- Nudista Mundial ’89 (feat. Mac DeMarco)

Jessy Lanza- Midnight Ontario

Yaeji- Ready Or Not

Magdalena Bay- Top Dog

Beach House- American Daughter

The National- Ice Machines

The New Pornographers- Marie And The Undersea

Spoon- Sugar Babies

Local Natives- NYE

Miss Grit- The End

Everything But The Girl- Lost

Lana Del Rey- Fishtail

Birdy- Heartbreaker

Jessie Ware- These Lips

100 gecs- I Got My Tooth Removed

R.E.M.- Beat A Drum

