New music including Queens Of The Stone Age, The Hives, Overmono and Magdalena Bay on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued exploring recent releases from the Smashing Pumpkins, Alison Goldfrapp, Bar Italia, Beach House, The Tubs, Avalon Emerson, Yaeji, The New Pornographers and Miss Grit on the show this week, while the retro alternative set looked back again to the incredibly rich musical year of 1981, with alt-rock classics from the U.K. (Siouxsie & The Banshees, Simple Minds, Japan), as well as exciting New Wave music from Japan (Yellow Magic Orchestra, Akiko Yano, Taeko Onuki), Italy (Giuni Russo, France Battiato, Alice) and Germany (Kraftwerk). Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
West Of The Fields May 16, 2023
- R.E.M.- The Outsiders (feat. Q-Tip)
- Queens Of The Stone Age- Emotion Sickness
- The Hives- Bogus Operandi
- Smashing Pumpkins- Spellbound
- Alison Goldfrapp- The Beat Divine
- Romy- Enjoy Your Life
- Yunè Pinku- Sports
- M.I.A.- Amazon
- Water From Your Eyes- 14
- Bar Italia- Changer
- Squid- Undergrowth
- Jenny Lewis- Giddy Up
- Arlo Parks- Pegasus (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)
- Peter Gabriel- Four Kinds Of Horses (Bright-Side Mix)
- Beach House- Holiday House
- Avalon Emerson- Entombed In Ice
- The Japanese House- Sad To Breathe
- The Drums- Plastic Envelope
- The Tubs- Two Person Love
- Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds- Council Skies
- Giuni Russo- Crisi Metropolitana
- Alice- Per Elisa
- Klaus Nomi- Total Eclipse
- Franco Battiato- Centro Di Gravità Permanente
- Japan- The Art Of Parties
- Grace Jones- Pull Up To The Bumper
- Prince- Controversy
- The Cure- Charlotte Sometimes
- Siouxsie & The Banshees- Into The Light
- Echo & The Bunnymen- Over The Wall
- Kraftwerk- It’s More Fun To Compute
- Yellow Magic Orchestra- 1000 Knives
- Ryuichi Sakamoto- Relache
- Yukihiro Takahashi- Glass
- Simple Minds- Love Song
- Martha & The Muffins- Swimming
- The Passions- Strange Affair
- Josef K- It’s Kinda Funny
- Akiko Yano- Tadaima
- Taeko Onuki- Chance
- Giuni Russo- Atmosfera
- Bully- Hard To Love
- Wednesday- Hot Rotten Grass Smell
- Blondshell- Olympus
- PJ Harvey- A Child’s Question, August
- Depeche Mode- Don’t Say You Love Me
- Debby Friday- Let U Down
- Smashing Pumpkins- Slow Dawn
- Health- Hateful
- The Chemical Brothers- All Of A Sudden
- Overmono- Good Lies
- Alan Palomo- Nudista Mundial ’89 (feat. Mac DeMarco)
- Jessy Lanza- Midnight Ontario
- Yaeji- Ready Or Not
- Magdalena Bay- Top Dog
- Beach House- American Daughter
- The National- Ice Machines
- The New Pornographers- Marie And The Undersea
- Spoon- Sugar Babies
- Local Natives- NYE
- Miss Grit- The End
- Everything But The Girl- Lost
- Lana Del Rey- Fishtail
- Birdy- Heartbreaker
- Jessie Ware- These Lips
- 100 gecs- I Got My Tooth Removed
- R.E.M.- Beat A Drum
Download today’s episode to your computer