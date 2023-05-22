New music including The Chemical Brothers, Alison Goldfrapp, Tame Impala and Yaeji on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued delving into recent releases from 100 gecs, M83, Fever Ray, Ladytron, John Cale, Frankie Rose, U.S. Girls, Paramore and Gorillaz on the show this week, while the retro alternative set featured a grab bag of oddball ’80s New Wave and synthpop tunes from across the globe, including tracks from The Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Italy, France and Germany. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields March 21, 2023

R.E.M.- It’s The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)

The Chemical Brothers- No Reason

Alison Goldfrapp- So Hard So Hot

Alan Braxe and Annie- Never Coming Back

100 gecs- 757

Yves Tumor- Lovely Sewer

Water From Your Eyes- Barley

M83- Fantasy

Melody’s Echo Chamber- Personal Message

Tame Impala- Wings Of Time

Fever Ray- Shiver

Depeche Mode- My Cosmos Is Mine

Ladytron- We Never Went Away

Lana Del Rey- The Grants

Susanne Sundfør- Alyosha

Feist- Borrow Trouble

Peter Gabriel- Playing For Time (Dark-Side Mix)

John Cale- Not The End Of The World

Yo La Tengo- Miles Away

Minny Pops- A Feeling

The Names- Life By The Sea

Neu!- Drive (Grundfunken)

Alice- Il Vento Caldo Dell’estate

Matia Bazar- Ti Sento (12″ Version)

Seri Ishikawa- Hermine

Yukako Hayase- Sadist

Kyoko Furuya- Déjà Vu

Alain Bashung- J’envisage

Alain Bashung- Pyromanes

Hermine- Torture

Lucio Battisti- Abbracciala Abbracciali Abbracciati

Seefeel- Plainsong

Christine and the Queens- To Be Honest

Everything But The Girl- Run A Red Light

Frankie Rose- Had It Wrong

Róisín Murphy- CooCool

Jessie Ware- Pearls

U.S. Girls- Pump

Bar Italia- Nurse!

Parannoul- Blossom

Hatchie- Rooftops (feat. Liam Benzvi)

Wolf Alice- Lipstick On The Glass

Phoenix- After Midnight (feat. Clairo)

Chvrches- Over

Caroline Polachek- Billions

Florence + The Machine- Just A Girl

Paramore- Thick Skull

Inhaler- The Things I Do

U2- The Fly (Songs Of Surrender Version)

Gorillaz- Possession Island (feat. Beck)

Arlo Parks- Impurities

Boygenius- Not Strong Enough

The New Pornographers- Pontius Pilate’s Home Movies

Debby Friday- Hot Love

Yaeji- Done (Let’s Get It)

Pixies- Where Is My Mind?

R.E.M.- Wendell Gee

