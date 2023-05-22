New music including The Chemical Brothers, Alison Goldfrapp, Tame Impala and Yaeji on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued delving into recent releases from 100 gecs, M83, Fever Ray, Ladytron, John Cale, Frankie Rose, U.S. Girls, Paramore and Gorillaz on the show this week, while the retro alternative set featured a grab bag of oddball ’80s New Wave and synthpop tunes from across the globe, including tracks from The Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Italy, France and Germany. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
West Of The Fields March 21, 2023
- R.E.M.- It’s The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)
- The Chemical Brothers- No Reason
- Alison Goldfrapp- So Hard So Hot
- Alan Braxe and Annie- Never Coming Back
- 100 gecs- 757
- Yves Tumor- Lovely Sewer
- Water From Your Eyes- Barley
- M83- Fantasy
- Melody’s Echo Chamber- Personal Message
- Tame Impala- Wings Of Time
- Fever Ray- Shiver
- Depeche Mode- My Cosmos Is Mine
- Ladytron- We Never Went Away
- Lana Del Rey- The Grants
- Susanne Sundfør- Alyosha
- Feist- Borrow Trouble
- Peter Gabriel- Playing For Time (Dark-Side Mix)
- John Cale- Not The End Of The World
- Yo La Tengo- Miles Away
- Minny Pops- A Feeling
- The Names- Life By The Sea
- Neu!- Drive (Grundfunken)
- Alice- Il Vento Caldo Dell’estate
- Matia Bazar- Ti Sento (12″ Version)
- Seri Ishikawa- Hermine
- Yukako Hayase- Sadist
- Kyoko Furuya- Déjà Vu
- Alain Bashung- J’envisage
- Alain Bashung- Pyromanes
- Hermine- Torture
- Lucio Battisti- Abbracciala Abbracciali Abbracciati
- Seefeel- Plainsong
- Christine and the Queens- To Be Honest
- Everything But The Girl- Run A Red Light
- Frankie Rose- Had It Wrong
- Róisín Murphy- CooCool
- Jessie Ware- Pearls
- U.S. Girls- Pump
- Bar Italia- Nurse!
- Parannoul- Blossom
- Hatchie- Rooftops (feat. Liam Benzvi)
- Wolf Alice- Lipstick On The Glass
- Phoenix- After Midnight (feat. Clairo)
- Chvrches- Over
- Caroline Polachek- Billions
- Florence + The Machine- Just A Girl
- Paramore- Thick Skull
- Inhaler- The Things I Do
- U2- The Fly (Songs Of Surrender Version)
- Gorillaz- Possession Island (feat. Beck)
- Arlo Parks- Impurities
- Boygenius- Not Strong Enough
- The New Pornographers- Pontius Pilate’s Home Movies
- Debby Friday- Hot Love
- Yaeji- Done (Let’s Get It)
- Pixies- Where Is My Mind?
- R.E.M.- Wendell Gee
