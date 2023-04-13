New music including Peter Gabriel, Frankie Rose, Eaves Wilder and Gretel Hanlyn on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued exploring recent releases from White Lung, Weyes Blood, Smashing Pumpkins, Christine and the Queens, PVA and Alvvays on the show this week, while the retro alternative set focused on music from the year 2013, all of it hitting the 10-year mark in 2023 and thus now eligible for the retro set, according to my own self-imposed rules! 😛 Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
West Of The Fields January 10, 2023
- R.E.M.- Hope
- Peter Gabriel- Panopticom (Bright Side Mix)
- Frankie Rose- Anything
- Alvvays- Belinda Says
- Belle and Sebastian- I Don’t Know What You See In Me
- The New Pornographers- Really Really Light
- Destroyer- The States
- Soccer Mommy- Losing My Religion
- Manic Street Preachers- Borderline
- Desire and Guy Gerber- Can’t Get You Out Of My Head
- Eaves Wilder- I Stole Your Jumper
- Etta Marcus- Crown
- Gretel Hänlyn- Drive
- Heartworms- Consistent Dedication
- Wet Leg- Life Is A Rollercoaster (Apple Music Home Session)
- Suicide- Ghost Rider
- Gorillaz- Skinny Ape
- Paramore- The News
- White Lung- One Day
- David Bowie- Where Are We Now?
- My Bloody Valentine- Only Tomorrow
- The Knife- A Tooth For An Eye
- Daft Punk- Doin’ It Right (feat. Panda Bear)
- Röyksopp- Running To The Sea (feat. Susanne Sundfør)
- Disclosure- White Noise (feat. AlunaGeorge)
- Lorde- Tennis Court
- Chvrches- Gun
- Haim- Forever
- Atoms For Peace- Reverse Running
- Nine Inch Nails- Copy Of A
- Queens Of The Stone Age- I Sat By The Ocean
- Arcade Fire- Afterlife
- Local Natives- Heavy Feet
- The National- Don’t Swallow The Cap
- Arctic Monkeys- One For The Road
- Sky Ferreira- You’re Not The One
- Vampire Weekend- Diane Young
- Deerhunter- Back To The Middle
- Still Corners- The Trip
- Ringo Sheena- Yokushitsu – Bathroom
- Björk- Bachelorette
- Portishead- All Mine
- M83- Oceans Niagara
- Everything But The Girl- Nothing Left To Lose
- U.S. Girls- Futures Bet
- PJ Harvey- Memphis
- Dry Cleaning- No Decent Shoes For Rain
- The Smile- Thin Thing
- Lana Del Rey- Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
- Weyes Blood- Hearts Aglow
- Maggie Rogers- Different Kind Of World
- Fever Ray- Carbon Dioxide
- PVA- Untethered
- Christine and the Queens- My Birdman
- Smashing Pumpkins- The Gold Mask
- R.E.M.- We All Go Back To Where We Belong
