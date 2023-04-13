New music including Peter Gabriel, Frankie Rose, Eaves Wilder and Gretel Hanlyn on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued exploring recent releases from White Lung, Weyes Blood, Smashing Pumpkins, Christine and the Queens, PVA and Alvvays on the show this week, while the retro alternative set focused on music from the year 2013, all of it hitting the 10-year mark in 2023 and thus now eligible for the retro set, according to my own self-imposed rules! 😛 Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields January 10, 2023

R.E.M.- Hope

Peter Gabriel- Panopticom (Bright Side Mix)

Frankie Rose- Anything

Alvvays- Belinda Says

Belle and Sebastian- I Don’t Know What You See In Me

The New Pornographers- Really Really Light

Destroyer- The States

Soccer Mommy- Losing My Religion

Manic Street Preachers- Borderline

Desire and Guy Gerber- Can’t Get You Out Of My Head

Eaves Wilder- I Stole Your Jumper

Etta Marcus- Crown

Gretel Hänlyn- Drive

Heartworms- Consistent Dedication

Wet Leg- Life Is A Rollercoaster (Apple Music Home Session)

Suicide- Ghost Rider

Gorillaz- Skinny Ape

Paramore- The News

White Lung- One Day

David Bowie- Where Are We Now?

My Bloody Valentine- Only Tomorrow

The Knife- A Tooth For An Eye

Daft Punk- Doin’ It Right (feat. Panda Bear)

Röyksopp- Running To The Sea (feat. Susanne Sundfør)

Disclosure- White Noise (feat. AlunaGeorge)

Lorde- Tennis Court

Chvrches- Gun

Haim- Forever

Atoms For Peace- Reverse Running

Nine Inch Nails- Copy Of A

Queens Of The Stone Age- I Sat By The Ocean

Arcade Fire- Afterlife

Local Natives- Heavy Feet

The National- Don’t Swallow The Cap

Arctic Monkeys- One For The Road

Sky Ferreira- You’re Not The One

Vampire Weekend- Diane Young

Deerhunter- Back To The Middle

Still Corners- The Trip

Ringo Sheena- Yokushitsu – Bathroom

Björk- Bachelorette

Portishead- All Mine

M83- Oceans Niagara

Everything But The Girl- Nothing Left To Lose

U.S. Girls- Futures Bet

PJ Harvey- Memphis

Dry Cleaning- No Decent Shoes For Rain

The Smile- Thin Thing

Lana Del Rey- Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

Weyes Blood- Hearts Aglow

Maggie Rogers- Different Kind Of World

Fever Ray- Carbon Dioxide

PVA- Untethered

Christine and the Queens- My Birdman

Smashing Pumpkins- The Gold Mask

R.E.M.- We All Go Back To Where We Belong

