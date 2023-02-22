New music including White Reaper, Holly Herndon, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and Local Natives on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued delving into recent releases from The 1975, Arctic Monkeys, PVA, Alex G, Death Cab For Cutie, Alvvays, Phoenix and Junior Boys on the show this week, while the retro alternative set took a long look back at the trip-hop genre, from leading lights of the scene like Portishead and Tricky to more obscure (but still great!) acts like Bowery Electric and Lamb. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
West Of The Fields November 1, 2022
- R.E.M.- What’s The Frequency, Kenneth?
- White Reaper- Pages
- Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds- Pretty Boy
- Inhaler- Love Will Get You There
- The 1975- About You
- Local Natives- Just Before The Morning
- Arctic Monkeys- Sculptures Of Anything Goes
- PVA- Comfort Eating
- Jockstrap- 50/50
- Fever Ray- What They Call Us
- John Cale- Story Of Blood (feat. Weyes Blood)
- Alex G- Ain’t It Easy
- Death Cab For Cutie- Rand McNally
- Broken Bells- Love On The Run
- Maggie Rogers- Horses
- Caroline Polachek- Sunset
- Yeah Yeah Yeahs- Wolf
- Sharon Van Etten- Headspace
- Makthaverskan- This Time
- Portishead- All Mine
- Goldfrapp- Utopia
- Tricky- Hell Is Around The Corner
- Dot Allison- Colour Me
- Everything But The Girl- Walking Wounded
- Beth Orton- Central Reservation (Ben Watt Remix)
- Baxter- Love Again
- Massive Attack- Dissolved Girl
- Bowery Electric- Lushlife
- Lamb- Gorecki
- Esthero- Heaven Sent
- Moloko- The Time Is Now
- Morcheeba- Trigger Hippie
- Sneaker Pimps- Becoming X
- Emiliana Torrini- To Be Free
- Mono- Life In Mono
- Kosheen- Harder
- Badmarsh & Shri- Day By Day
- Neon Neon- I Lust You (feat. Cate Le Bon)
- Telepopmusik- Breathe
- Ilya- Bellissimo
- Frou Frou- Let Go
- Olive- You’re Not Alone
- Junior Boys- Yes II
- Daphni- Mona
- Holly Herndon- Jolene (feat. Holly+)
- LCD Soundsystem- New Body Rhumba
- Dry Cleaning- Kwenchy Kups
- Sorry- Step
- Alvvays- Bored In Bristol
- The Orielles- Chromo II
- Automatic- Teen Beat
- Manic Street Preachers- Freedom Of Speech Won’t Feed My Children
- White Lung- Tomorrow
- Bleached- Flip It
- Phoenix- Winter Solstice
- R.E.M.- Low
Download today’s episode to your computer