New music including White Reaper, Holly Herndon, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and Local Natives on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued delving into recent releases from The 1975, Arctic Monkeys, PVA, Alex G, Death Cab For Cutie, Alvvays, Phoenix and Junior Boys on the show this week, while the retro alternative set took a long look back at the trip-hop genre, from leading lights of the scene like Portishead and Tricky to more obscure (but still great!) acts like Bowery Electric and Lamb. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields November 1, 2022

R.E.M.- What’s The Frequency, Kenneth?

White Reaper- Pages

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds- Pretty Boy

Inhaler- Love Will Get You There

The 1975- About You

Local Natives- Just Before The Morning

Arctic Monkeys- Sculptures Of Anything Goes

PVA- Comfort Eating

Jockstrap- 50/50

Fever Ray- What They Call Us

John Cale- Story Of Blood (feat. Weyes Blood)

Alex G- Ain’t It Easy

Death Cab For Cutie- Rand McNally

Broken Bells- Love On The Run

Maggie Rogers- Horses

Caroline Polachek- Sunset

Yeah Yeah Yeahs- Wolf

Sharon Van Etten- Headspace

Makthaverskan- This Time

Portishead- All Mine

Goldfrapp- Utopia

Tricky- Hell Is Around The Corner

Dot Allison- Colour Me

Everything But The Girl- Walking Wounded

Beth Orton- Central Reservation (Ben Watt Remix)

Baxter- Love Again

Massive Attack- Dissolved Girl

Bowery Electric- Lushlife

Lamb- Gorecki

Esthero- Heaven Sent

Moloko- The Time Is Now

Morcheeba- Trigger Hippie

Sneaker Pimps- Becoming X

Emiliana Torrini- To Be Free

Mono- Life In Mono

Kosheen- Harder

Badmarsh & Shri- Day By Day

Neon Neon- I Lust You (feat. Cate Le Bon)

Telepopmusik- Breathe

Ilya- Bellissimo

Frou Frou- Let Go

Olive- You’re Not Alone

Junior Boys- Yes II

Daphni- Mona

Holly Herndon- Jolene (feat. Holly+)

LCD Soundsystem- New Body Rhumba

Dry Cleaning- Kwenchy Kups

Sorry- Step

Alvvays- Bored In Bristol

The Orielles- Chromo II

Automatic- Teen Beat

Manic Street Preachers- Freedom Of Speech Won’t Feed My Children

White Lung- Tomorrow

Bleached- Flip It

Phoenix- Winter Solstice

R.E.M.- Low

Download today’s episode to your computer

To subscribe, go here and click “Subscribe with iTunes”