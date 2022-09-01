New music including Death Cab For Cutie, Stella Donnelly, Sunflower Bean and Saada Bonaire on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued exploring recent releases from The Smile, Arcade Fire, Warpaint, Belle and Sebastian, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever and Porridge Radio on the show this week, while the retro alternative set again featured a mix of ’80s synthpop and New Wave spanning the globe, with tunes from Germany, France, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
- R.E.M.- Exhuming McCarthy
- Death Cab For Cutie- Roman Candles
- The Smile- We Don’t Know What Tomorrow Brings
- Sharon Van Etten- Headspace
- Florence + The Machine- Choreomania
- Arcade Fire- Unconditional II (Race And Religion) (feat. Peter Gabriel)
- Warpaint- Like Sweetness
- Beach House- Through Me
- Röyksopp- If You Want Me (feat. Susanne Sundfør)
- Melody’s Echo Chamber- Emotional Eternal
- Belle and Sebastian- A World Without You
- Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever- Bounce Off The Bottom
- Porridge Radio- End Of Last Year
- Stella Donnelly- Lungs
- Metric- All Comes Crashing
- Maggie Rogers- That’s Where I Am
- Hot Chip- Down
- Ibibio Sound Machine- All That You Want
- Empress Of- Save Me
- Desire- Liquid Dreams
- Confidence Man- Angry Girl
- Saâda Bonaire- Running
- Saâda Bonaire- Little Sister
- Six Sed Red- Shake It Right
- Chrisma- Lover
- Cristina- What’s A Girl To Do
- Antena- To Climb The Cliff
- Cube- Concert Boy
- Lio- Amoureux Solitaires
- Rockets- Atomic
- Section 25- Looking From A Hilltop
- Koharu Kisaragi and Ryuichi Sakamoto- Neo-Plant (12″ Single Version)
- Alexander Robotnick- Problemes D’amour
- B.W.H.- Stop
- Maximum Joy- Stretch (7″ Version)
- Jyl- Computer Love
- Deux- Game And Performance
- Cocteau Twins- Wax And Wane
- Yukihiro Takahashi- Glass
- Sandii & The Sunsetz- The Great Wall
- Linda Di Franco- T.V. Scene
- Tullio De Piscopo- Stop Bajon (Club Mix)
- Haim- Summer Girl
- Crash Test Dummies- Superman’s Song
- Arcade Fire- End Of The Empire I-III
- The Smile- Open The Floodgates
- Sharon Van Etten- Born
- Hatchie- Twin
- Wet Leg- Being In Love
- !!!- A Little Bit (More)
- Hikaru Utada- Somewhere Near Marseilles
- Let’s Eat Grandma- Strange Conversations
- The Black Keys- For The Love Of Money
- Fontaines D.C.- Roman Holiday
- Sunflower Bean- Beat The Odds
- Guerilla Toss- Heathen In Me
- R.E.M.- The Sidewinder Sleeps Tonite
