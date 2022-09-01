New music including Death Cab For Cutie, Stella Donnelly, Sunflower Bean and Saada Bonaire on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued exploring recent releases from The Smile, Arcade Fire, Warpaint, Belle and Sebastian, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever and Porridge Radio on the show this week, while the retro alternative set again featured a mix of ’80s synthpop and New Wave spanning the globe, with tunes from Germany, France, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields May 17, 2022

R.E.M.- Exhuming McCarthy

Death Cab For Cutie- Roman Candles

The Smile- We Don’t Know What Tomorrow Brings

Sharon Van Etten- Headspace

Florence + The Machine- Choreomania

Arcade Fire- Unconditional II (Race And Religion) (feat. Peter Gabriel)

Warpaint- Like Sweetness

Beach House- Through Me

Röyksopp- If You Want Me (feat. Susanne Sundfør)

Melody’s Echo Chamber- Emotional Eternal

Belle and Sebastian- A World Without You

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever- Bounce Off The Bottom

Porridge Radio- End Of Last Year

Stella Donnelly- Lungs

Metric- All Comes Crashing

Maggie Rogers- That’s Where I Am

Hot Chip- Down

Ibibio Sound Machine- All That You Want

Empress Of- Save Me

Desire- Liquid Dreams

Confidence Man- Angry Girl

Saâda Bonaire- Running

Saâda Bonaire- Little Sister

Six Sed Red- Shake It Right

Chrisma- Lover

Cristina- What’s A Girl To Do

Antena- To Climb The Cliff

Cube- Concert Boy

Lio- Amoureux Solitaires

Rockets- Atomic

Section 25- Looking From A Hilltop

Koharu Kisaragi and Ryuichi Sakamoto- Neo-Plant (12″ Single Version)

Alexander Robotnick- Problemes D’amour

B.W.H.- Stop

Maximum Joy- Stretch (7″ Version)

Jyl- Computer Love

Deux- Game And Performance

Cocteau Twins- Wax And Wane

Yukihiro Takahashi- Glass

Sandii & The Sunsetz- The Great Wall

Linda Di Franco- T.V. Scene

Tullio De Piscopo- Stop Bajon (Club Mix)

Haim- Summer Girl

Crash Test Dummies- Superman’s Song

Arcade Fire- End Of The Empire I-III

The Smile- Open The Floodgates

Sharon Van Etten- Born

Hatchie- Twin

Wet Leg- Being In Love

!!!- A Little Bit (More)

Hikaru Utada- Somewhere Near Marseilles

Let’s Eat Grandma- Strange Conversations

The Black Keys- For The Love Of Money

Fontaines D.C.- Roman Holiday

Sunflower Bean- Beat The Odds

Guerilla Toss- Heathen In Me

R.E.M.- The Sidewinder Sleeps Tonite

