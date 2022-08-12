New music including Metric, Editors, Desire and piri and Tommy Villiers on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued exploring recent releases from Let’s Eat Grandma, Hatchie, Fontaines D.C., Ibibio Sound Machine and Guerilla Toss on the show this week, while the retro alternative set was another triple shot: a short set of late ’80s jangly British indie-pop and a quick block of mid-’90s female alt-rockers, which sandwiched a longer set of classic Detroit techno tracks. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
- R.E.M.- Bang And Blame
- Metric- All Comes Crashing
- Superorganism- crushed.zip
- Let’s Eat Grandma- Watching You Go
- Arcade Fire- Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)
- Melody’s Echo Chamber- Where The Water Clears The Illusion
- Hatchie- Don’t Leave Me In The Rain
- Desire- Zeros
- Ruth Radelet- Crimes
- Röyksopp- If You Want Me (feat. Susanne Sundfør)
- The Black Keys- It Ain’t Over
- Fontaines D.C.- Skinty Fia
- Editors- Heart Attack
- Beach House- Through Me
- Warpaint- Hips
- The Smile- Free In The Knowledge
- Confidence Man- Holiday
- Ibibio Sound Machine- Wanna See Your Face Again
- Hot Chip- Down
- Toni Halladay- Time Turns Around
- The Darling Buds- Let’s Go Round There
- Kirsty MacColl- You Just Haven’t Earned It Yet, Baby
- A Number Of Names- Shari Vari (Original Mix)
- Cybotron- Cosmic Cars
- Eddie “Flashin'” Fowlkes- Goodbye Kiss
- Inner City- Big Fun
- Rhythim Is Rhythim- Nude Photo
- Model 500- Night Drive (Thru-Babylon)
- R.tyme- R-Theme
- Reese & Santonio- Truth Of Self Evidence (Extended Mix)
- Juan Atkins- Techno Music
- Heather Nova- Walk This World
- Fiona Apple- The Way Things Are
- Kristin Hersh- Your Ghost (feat. Michael Stipe)
- PJ Harvey- Angelene
- Soccer Mommy- Unholy Affliction
- Beabadoobee- See You Soon
- Porridge Radio- The Rip
- The Afghan Whigs- The Getaway
- Desire- Ghosts
- Empress Of- Save Me
- Hikaru Utada- Somewhere Near Marseilles
- Braxe & Falcon- Step By Step (feat. Panda Bear)
- Piri and Tommy Villiers- Words
- Purity Ring- Graves
- Maggie Rogers- That’s Where I Am
- Harry Styles- As It Was
- Σtella and Redinho- Charmed
- Destroyer- It Takes A Thief
- Guerilla Toss- Mermaid Airplane
- 100 gecs- Doritos & Fritos
- Beach House- Another Go Around
- Interpol- Toni
- Wet Leg- Supermarket
- Gustaf- Dream
- Angel Olsen- Big Time
- Father John Misty- Chloë
- R.E.M.- Falls To Climb
