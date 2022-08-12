New music including Metric, Editors, Desire and piri and Tommy Villiers on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued exploring recent releases from Let’s Eat Grandma, Hatchie, Fontaines D.C., Ibibio Sound Machine and Guerilla Toss on the show this week, while the retro alternative set was another triple shot: a short set of late ’80s jangly British indie-pop and a quick block of mid-’90s female alt-rockers, which sandwiched a longer set of classic Detroit techno tracks. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields May 3, 2022

R.E.M.- Bang And Blame

Metric- All Comes Crashing

Superorganism- crushed.zip

Let’s Eat Grandma- Watching You Go

Arcade Fire- Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)

Melody’s Echo Chamber- Where The Water Clears The Illusion

Hatchie- Don’t Leave Me In The Rain

Desire- Zeros

Ruth Radelet- Crimes

Röyksopp- If You Want Me (feat. Susanne Sundfør)

The Black Keys- It Ain’t Over

Fontaines D.C.- Skinty Fia

Editors- Heart Attack

Beach House- Through Me

Warpaint- Hips

The Smile- Free In The Knowledge

Confidence Man- Holiday

Ibibio Sound Machine- Wanna See Your Face Again

Hot Chip- Down

Toni Halladay- Time Turns Around

The Darling Buds- Let’s Go Round There

Kirsty MacColl- You Just Haven’t Earned It Yet, Baby

A Number Of Names- Shari Vari (Original Mix)

Cybotron- Cosmic Cars

Eddie “Flashin'” Fowlkes- Goodbye Kiss

Inner City- Big Fun

Rhythim Is Rhythim- Nude Photo

Model 500- Night Drive (Thru-Babylon)

R.tyme- R-Theme

Reese & Santonio- Truth Of Self Evidence (Extended Mix)

Juan Atkins- Techno Music

Heather Nova- Walk This World

Fiona Apple- The Way Things Are

Kristin Hersh- Your Ghost (feat. Michael Stipe)

PJ Harvey- Angelene

Soccer Mommy- Unholy Affliction

Beabadoobee- See You Soon

Porridge Radio- The Rip

The Afghan Whigs- The Getaway

Desire- Ghosts

Empress Of- Save Me

Hikaru Utada- Somewhere Near Marseilles

Braxe & Falcon- Step By Step (feat. Panda Bear)

Piri and Tommy Villiers- Words

Purity Ring- Graves

Maggie Rogers- That’s Where I Am

Harry Styles- As It Was

Σtella and Redinho- Charmed

Destroyer- It Takes A Thief

Guerilla Toss- Mermaid Airplane

100 gecs- Doritos & Fritos

Beach House- Another Go Around

Interpol- Toni

Wet Leg- Supermarket

Gustaf- Dream

Angel Olsen- Big Time

Father John Misty- Chloë

R.E.M.- Falls To Climb

