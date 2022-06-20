New music including Soccer Mommy, !!!, Braxe and Falcon and Beabadoobee on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued delving into recent releases from Destroyer, Charli XCX, Tears For Fears, Charlotte Adigery and Bolis Pupul, Rosalía and Beach House on the show this week, while the retro alternative set featured a range of ’80s synthpop, sophisti-pop and Italo disco from across the globe, inspired by an interestingly eclectic Genius playlist I created somewhat accidentally while going through my increasingly vast mp3 library the other day! Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
West Of The Fields March 29, 2022
- R.E.M. and Natalie Merchant- Photograph
- Soccer Mommy- Shotgun
- Beabadoobee- Talk
- Nilufer Yanya- Shameless
- Destroyer- It Takes A Thief
- !!!- Here’s What I Need To Know
- Cannons- Come Alive
- Beach House- Through Me
- Hatchie- Lights On
- Florence + The Machine- My Love
- Braxe & Falcon- Step By Step (feat. Panda Bear)
- Perfume- Polygon Wave (Original Mix)
- The Tragically Hip- Fully Completely
- L7- Pretend We’re Dead
- Missing Persons- Walking In L.A.
- Arcade Fire- The Lightning I
- Arcade Fire- The Lightning II
- Belle and Sebastian- Unnecessary Drama
- Dehd- Stars
- Horsegirl- Anti-glory
- Porridge Radio- Back To The Radio
- Foo Fighters- Stacked Actors
- Foo Fighters- Rope
- Sandra- (I’ll Never Be) Maria Magdalena
- Michael Cretu- Samurai (Full Version)
- Yello- Vicious Games
- Franco Battiato- Summer On A Solitary Beach
- Anne Clark- Sleeper In Metropolis
- Kim Wilde- Cambodia (Single Version)
- Matia Bazar- Elettrochoc
- Propaganda- Dr. Mabuse
- Simple Minds- Someone Somewhere In Summertime
- Talk Talk- Such A Shame (Live)
- Sade- Paradise (Extended Mix)
- Prefab Sprout- When Love Breaks Down
- Johnny Hates Jazz- I Don’t Want To Be A Hero
- Den Harrow- Future Brain
- Eddy Huntington- U.S.S.R.
- Falco- Junge Roemer
- Trans-X- Living On Video
- Liasions Dangereuses- Los Ninos Del Parque (12″ Mix)
- Freur- Doot Doot
- Miharu Koshi- Scandal Night
- Mylene Farmer- Plus Grandir
- Raf- Self Control
- The Range- Ricercar
- Rosalía- Candy
- Lykke Li- No Hotel
- Bauhaus- Drink The New Wine
- The Smile- Skrting On The Surface
- Beach House- New Romance
- Let’s Eat Grandma- Levitation
- Muna- Anything But Me
- Röyksopp- Breathe (feat. Astrid S)
- Charli XCX- Constant Repeat
- Charlotte Adigery and Bolis Pupul- Mantra
- Wet Leg- Angelica
- Angel Olsen- All The Good Times
- Sunflower Bean- Who Put You Up To This?
- The Black Keys- Wild Child
- Tears For Fears- End Of Night
- Warpaint- Stevie
- R.E.M.- Imitation Of Life
