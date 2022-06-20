New music including Soccer Mommy, !!!, Braxe and Falcon and Beabadoobee on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued delving into recent releases from Destroyer, Charli XCX, Tears For Fears, Charlotte Adigery and Bolis Pupul, Rosalía and Beach House on the show this week, while the retro alternative set featured a range of ’80s synthpop, sophisti-pop and Italo disco from across the globe, inspired by an interestingly eclectic Genius playlist I created somewhat accidentally while going through my increasingly vast mp3 library the other day! Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields March 29, 2022

R.E.M. and Natalie Merchant- Photograph Soccer Mommy- Shotgun Beabadoobee- Talk Nilufer Yanya- Shameless Destroyer- It Takes A Thief !!!- Here’s What I Need To Know Cannons- Come Alive Beach House- Through Me Hatchie- Lights On Florence + The Machine- My Love Braxe & Falcon- Step By Step (feat. Panda Bear) Perfume- Polygon Wave (Original Mix) The Tragically Hip- Fully Completely L7- Pretend We’re Dead Missing Persons- Walking In L.A. Arcade Fire- The Lightning I Arcade Fire- The Lightning II Belle and Sebastian- Unnecessary Drama Dehd- Stars Horsegirl- Anti-glory Porridge Radio- Back To The Radio Foo Fighters- Stacked Actors Foo Fighters- Rope Sandra- (I’ll Never Be) Maria Magdalena Michael Cretu- Samurai (Full Version) Yello- Vicious Games Franco Battiato- Summer On A Solitary Beach Anne Clark- Sleeper In Metropolis Kim Wilde- Cambodia (Single Version) Matia Bazar- Elettrochoc Propaganda- Dr. Mabuse Simple Minds- Someone Somewhere In Summertime Talk Talk- Such A Shame (Live) Sade- Paradise (Extended Mix) Prefab Sprout- When Love Breaks Down Johnny Hates Jazz- I Don’t Want To Be A Hero Den Harrow- Future Brain Eddy Huntington- U.S.S.R. Falco- Junge Roemer Trans-X- Living On Video Liasions Dangereuses- Los Ninos Del Parque (12″ Mix) Freur- Doot Doot Miharu Koshi- Scandal Night Mylene Farmer- Plus Grandir Raf- Self Control The Range- Ricercar Rosalía- Candy Lykke Li- No Hotel Bauhaus- Drink The New Wine The Smile- Skrting On The Surface Beach House- New Romance Let’s Eat Grandma- Levitation Muna- Anything But Me Röyksopp- Breathe (feat. Astrid S) Charli XCX- Constant Repeat Charlotte Adigery and Bolis Pupul- Mantra Wet Leg- Angelica Angel Olsen- All The Good Times Sunflower Bean- Who Put You Up To This? The Black Keys- Wild Child Tears For Fears- End Of Night Warpaint- Stevie R.E.M.- Imitation Of Life



