New music including Alice Glass, 100 gecs, Bloc Party and Charli XCX on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued exploring recent releases from Kyary Pamyu Pamyu, Snail Mail, Magdalena Bay, Makthaverskan, Lana Del Rey and The War On Drugs on the show this week, while the retro alternative set featured the now usual set of obscure European New Wave tunes from the early ’80s along with a block of ’80s Japanese electronic pop, New Wave and city pop. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields November 30, 2021

R.E.M.- I Don’t Sleep, I Dream

Fishbach- Masque d’or

Chris Lake and NPC- A Drug From God

Kyary Pamyu Pamyu- Dodonpa

Wet Leg- Oh No

Horsegirl- Billy

Snail Mail- Automate

Cornershop- Brimful Of Asha

Bloc Party- Traps

Nilufer Yanya- Stabilise

Makthaverskan- Caress

100 gecs- mememe

Alice Glass- Baby Teeth

Jockstrap- 50/50

Jessy Lanza- Lick In Heaven

Charli XCX- New Shapes (feat. Christine and the Queens and Caroline Polachek)

Rosalía- La Fama (feat. The Weeknd)

Beach House- Superstar

Local Natives- I’m Not In Love

Courtney Barnett- Turning Green

Grazia- Soyle Beni

Loredana Bertè- Traslocando

Ban- Mundo De Aventuras

Chakra- Myun Myun

Cioccolata- Sandwichman

Yukako Hayase- Island

Jagatara- Demo • Demo • Demo

Spy- Hello Mr. Spy

Akira Inoue- The Beat Of Pollution

Kazuhiro Nishimatsu- A Night Of Blue Roses

Aragon- Polaris

Kidorikko- Kaokao Bukubuku

INU- Tsurutsuru No Tsubo

Friction- Automatic Fru.

P-Model- Art Mania

Plastics- Top Secret Man

Melon- OD (Optimistic Depression)

Tomoko Aran- Kanzen Hanzai

Zelda- Are You “Lucky”?

Seri Ishikawa- Frottage’s Monster Hunting

Koharu Kisaragi and Ryuichi Sakamoto- Neo-Plant (12″ Single Version)

Charlotte Adigery and Bolis Pupul- Thank You

Magdalena Bay- Domino

Vera Blue- Temper

Wet Leg- Too Late Now

Mitski- The Only Heartbreaker

Beach House- Through Me

Manic Street Preachers- Still Snowing In Sapporo

The War On Drugs- Occasional Rain

Radiohead- Follow Me Around

Tori Amos- Spies

Lana Del Rey- Violet For Roses

Halsey- People Disappear Here

PinkPantheress- Noticed I Cried

Parquet Courts- Plant Life

Clinic- Take A Chance

Empath- Diamond Eyelids

Circuit des Yeux- Dogma

R.E.M.- The Apologist

