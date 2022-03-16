New music including Alice Glass, 100 gecs, Bloc Party and Charli XCX on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued exploring recent releases from Kyary Pamyu Pamyu, Snail Mail, Magdalena Bay, Makthaverskan, Lana Del Rey and The War On Drugs on the show this week, while the retro alternative set featured the now usual set of obscure European New Wave tunes from the early ’80s along with a block of ’80s Japanese electronic pop, New Wave and city pop. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
- R.E.M.- I Don’t Sleep, I Dream
- Fishbach- Masque d’or
- Chris Lake and NPC- A Drug From God
- Kyary Pamyu Pamyu- Dodonpa
- Wet Leg- Oh No
- Horsegirl- Billy
- Snail Mail- Automate
- Cornershop- Brimful Of Asha
- Bloc Party- Traps
- Nilufer Yanya- Stabilise
- Makthaverskan- Caress
- 100 gecs- mememe
- Alice Glass- Baby Teeth
- Jockstrap- 50/50
- Jessy Lanza- Lick In Heaven
- Charli XCX- New Shapes (feat. Christine and the Queens and Caroline Polachek)
- Rosalía- La Fama (feat. The Weeknd)
- Beach House- Superstar
- Local Natives- I’m Not In Love
- Courtney Barnett- Turning Green
- Grazia- Soyle Beni
- Loredana Bertè- Traslocando
- Ban- Mundo De Aventuras
- Chakra- Myun Myun
- Cioccolata- Sandwichman
- Yukako Hayase- Island
- Jagatara- Demo • Demo • Demo
- Spy- Hello Mr. Spy
- Akira Inoue- The Beat Of Pollution
- Kazuhiro Nishimatsu- A Night Of Blue Roses
- Aragon- Polaris
- Kidorikko- Kaokao Bukubuku
- INU- Tsurutsuru No Tsubo
- Friction- Automatic Fru.
- P-Model- Art Mania
- Plastics- Top Secret Man
- Melon- OD (Optimistic Depression)
- Tomoko Aran- Kanzen Hanzai
- Zelda- Are You “Lucky”?
- Seri Ishikawa- Frottage’s Monster Hunting
- Koharu Kisaragi and Ryuichi Sakamoto- Neo-Plant (12″ Single Version)
- Charlotte Adigery and Bolis Pupul- Thank You
- Magdalena Bay- Domino
- Vera Blue- Temper
- Wet Leg- Too Late Now
- Mitski- The Only Heartbreaker
- Beach House- Through Me
- Manic Street Preachers- Still Snowing In Sapporo
- The War On Drugs- Occasional Rain
- Radiohead- Follow Me Around
- Tori Amos- Spies
- Lana Del Rey- Violet For Roses
- Halsey- People Disappear Here
- PinkPantheress- Noticed I Cried
- Parquet Courts- Plant Life
- Clinic- Take A Chance
- Empath- Diamond Eyelids
- Circuit des Yeux- Dogma
- R.E.M.- The Apologist
