New music including Helado Negro, Molly Burch, Matt Berninger and Sleigh Bells on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued exploring recent releases from Billie Eilish, Clairo, Inhaler, Lightning Bug and Wolf Alice on the show this week, while the retro alternative set’s definition was stretched a bit to accommodate a set of Sparks classics inspired by the recent Edgar Wright documentary, a block of Scandinavian electropop and one of French pop, some 2001 classics in honor of the 20th anniversary of “Is This It,” and of course the now-requisite set of Japanese ’80s New Wave and electronic music. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields August 3, 2021

R.E.M.- Strange

Helado Negro- Gemini And Leo

The Marias- Hush

Sleigh Bells- Locust Laced

Angel Olsen- Safety Dance

Matt Berninger- I’m Waiting For The Man

Dry Cleaning- Bug Eggs

Billie Eilish- Happier Than Ever

Olivia Rodrigo- Good 4 U

Beabadoobee- Cologne

Clairo- Bambi

Lorde- Stoned At The Nail Salon

Natalie Imbruglia- Leave Me Alone

Sparks- Never Turn Your Back On Mother Earth

Sparks- The Number One Song In Heaven

Sparks- When Do I Get To Sing ‘My Way’

Susanne Sundfør- Delirious

Röyksopp- Running To The Sea (feat. Susanne Sundfør)

Röyksopp- Monument (feat. Robyn)

Indochine- 3SEX (feat. Christine and the Queens)

Charlotte Gainsbourg- Sylvia Says

Serge Gainsbourg and Brigitte Bardot- Bonnie And Clyde

Yellow Magic Orchestra- Nice Age

Sadistic Mika Band- Time Machine Ni Onegai

Akiko Yano- Zaikungtong Shonen

Jun Togawa- Punk Mushi No Onna

Minako Yoshida- Black Moon

Sandii & The Sunsetz- El Pusslo

Rajie- Last Scene

Miharu Koshi- L’Amour … Aruiwa Kuro No Irony

Seri Ishikawa- Crystal Wall

Akina Nakamori- Genwaku Sarete

Tomoko Aran- Feel So Free

The Strokes- Alone, Together

The White Stripes- Dead Leaves And The Dirty Ground

Muse- Bliss

Radiohead- Dollars & Cents

Inhaler- In My Sleep

Wolf Alice- Lipstick On The Glass

Yves Tumor- …And Loyalty Is A Nuisance Child

Sam Fender- Seventeen Going Under

Lightning Bug- I Lie Awake

The War On Drugs- Living Proof

Caroline Polachek- Bunny Is A Rider

Sigrid- Mirror

Peggy Gou- I Go

Róisín Murphy- Jealousy

James Blake- Say What You Will

Japanese Breakfast- Slide Tackle

Molly Burch- Control

Chvrches- Good Girls

R.E.M.- All The Right Friends

Download today’s episode to your computer

To subscribe, go here and click “Subscribe with iTunes”