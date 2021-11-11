New music including Helado Negro, Molly Burch, Matt Berninger and Sleigh Bells on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued exploring recent releases from Billie Eilish, Clairo, Inhaler, Lightning Bug and Wolf Alice on the show this week, while the retro alternative set’s definition was stretched a bit to accommodate a set of Sparks classics inspired by the recent Edgar Wright documentary, a block of Scandinavian electropop and one of French pop, some 2001 classics in honor of the 20th anniversary of “Is This It,” and of course the now-requisite set of Japanese ’80s New Wave and electronic music. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
West Of The Fields August 3, 2021
- R.E.M.- Strange
- Helado Negro- Gemini And Leo
- The Marias- Hush
- Sleigh Bells- Locust Laced
- Angel Olsen- Safety Dance
- Matt Berninger- I’m Waiting For The Man
- Dry Cleaning- Bug Eggs
- Billie Eilish- Happier Than Ever
- Olivia Rodrigo- Good 4 U
- Beabadoobee- Cologne
- Clairo- Bambi
- Lorde- Stoned At The Nail Salon
- Natalie Imbruglia- Leave Me Alone
- Sparks- Never Turn Your Back On Mother Earth
- Sparks- The Number One Song In Heaven
- Sparks- When Do I Get To Sing ‘My Way’
- Susanne Sundfør- Delirious
- Röyksopp- Running To The Sea (feat. Susanne Sundfør)
- Röyksopp- Monument (feat. Robyn)
- Indochine- 3SEX (feat. Christine and the Queens)
- Charlotte Gainsbourg- Sylvia Says
- Serge Gainsbourg and Brigitte Bardot- Bonnie And Clyde
- Yellow Magic Orchestra- Nice Age
- Sadistic Mika Band- Time Machine Ni Onegai
- Akiko Yano- Zaikungtong Shonen
- Jun Togawa- Punk Mushi No Onna
- Minako Yoshida- Black Moon
- Sandii & The Sunsetz- El Pusslo
- Rajie- Last Scene
- Miharu Koshi- L’Amour … Aruiwa Kuro No Irony
- Seri Ishikawa- Crystal Wall
- Akina Nakamori- Genwaku Sarete
- Tomoko Aran- Feel So Free
- The Strokes- Alone, Together
- The White Stripes- Dead Leaves And The Dirty Ground
- Muse- Bliss
- Radiohead- Dollars & Cents
- Inhaler- In My Sleep
- Wolf Alice- Lipstick On The Glass
- Yves Tumor- …And Loyalty Is A Nuisance Child
- Sam Fender- Seventeen Going Under
- Lightning Bug- I Lie Awake
- The War On Drugs- Living Proof
- Caroline Polachek- Bunny Is A Rider
- Sigrid- Mirror
- Peggy Gou- I Go
- Róisín Murphy- Jealousy
- James Blake- Say What You Will
- Japanese Breakfast- Slide Tackle
- Molly Burch- Control
- Chvrches- Good Girls
- R.E.M.- All The Right Friends
