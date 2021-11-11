New music including Helado Negro, Molly Burch, Matt Berninger and Sleigh Bells on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued exploring recent releases from Billie Eilish, Clairo, Inhaler, Lightning Bug and Wolf Alice on the show this week, while the retro alternative set’s definition was stretched a bit to accommodate a set of Sparks classics inspired by the recent Edgar Wright documentary, a block of Scandinavian electropop and one of French pop, some 2001 classics in honor of the 20th anniversary of “Is This It,” and of course the now-requisite set of Japanese ’80s New Wave and electronic music. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields August 3, 2021

  • R.E.M.- Strange
  • Helado Negro- Gemini And Leo
  • The Marias- Hush
  • Sleigh Bells- Locust Laced
  • Angel Olsen- Safety Dance
  • Matt Berninger- I’m Waiting For The Man
  • Dry Cleaning- Bug Eggs
  • Billie Eilish- Happier Than Ever
  • Olivia Rodrigo- Good 4 U
  • Beabadoobee- Cologne
  • Clairo- Bambi
  • Lorde- Stoned At The Nail Salon
  • Natalie Imbruglia- Leave Me Alone
  • Sparks- Never Turn Your Back On Mother Earth
  • Sparks- The Number One Song In Heaven
  • Sparks- When Do I Get To Sing ‘My Way’
  • Susanne Sundfør- Delirious
  • Röyksopp- Running To The Sea (feat. Susanne Sundfør)
  • Röyksopp- Monument (feat. Robyn)
  • Indochine- 3SEX (feat. Christine and the Queens)
  • Charlotte Gainsbourg- Sylvia Says
  • Serge Gainsbourg and Brigitte Bardot- Bonnie And Clyde
  • Yellow Magic Orchestra- Nice Age
  • Sadistic Mika Band- Time Machine Ni Onegai
  • Akiko Yano- Zaikungtong Shonen
  • Jun Togawa- Punk Mushi No Onna
  • Minako Yoshida- Black Moon
  • Sandii & The Sunsetz- El Pusslo
  • Rajie- Last Scene
  • Miharu Koshi- L’Amour … Aruiwa Kuro No Irony
  • Seri Ishikawa- Crystal Wall
  • Akina Nakamori- Genwaku Sarete
  • Tomoko Aran- Feel So Free
  • The Strokes- Alone, Together
  • The White Stripes- Dead Leaves And The Dirty Ground
  • Muse- Bliss
  • Radiohead- Dollars & Cents
  • Inhaler- In My Sleep
  • Wolf Alice- Lipstick On The Glass
  • Yves Tumor- …And Loyalty Is A Nuisance Child
  • Sam Fender- Seventeen Going Under
  • Lightning Bug- I Lie Awake
  • The War On Drugs- Living Proof
  • Caroline Polachek- Bunny Is A Rider
  • Sigrid- Mirror
  • Peggy Gou- I Go
  • Róisín Murphy- Jealousy
  • James Blake- Say What You Will
  • Japanese Breakfast- Slide Tackle
  • Molly Burch- Control
  • Chvrches- Good Girls
  • R.E.M.- All The Right Friends

