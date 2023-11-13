New music including Sufjan Stevens, Sleater-Kinney, Health and Debbie Friday on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued delving into recent releases from Slowdive, Yeule, The Hives, The National, Deeper, Melenas, Romy, Blur, a.s.o. and Glasser on the show this week, while the retro alternative set featured great tunes from the year 1985, including some Italo disco classics (Clio, Kirlian Camera), songs from Brazil (May East, Tetê Espíndola), France (Martin Dupont), Japan (Akina Nakamori, Taeko Onuki, Rajie) and Australia (The Church), and gems from legends like Kate Bush and New Order. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
West Of The Fields October 10, 2023
- R.E.M.- Hope
- Sufjan Stevens- Goodbye Evergreen
- The National- Turn Off The House
- Mitski- I Don’t Like My Mind
- Sleater-Kinney- Hell
- Slow Pulp- Cramps
- The Hives- Step Out Of The Way
- Health- Children Of Sorrow
- Oneohtrix Point Never- Krumville
- Yeule- Sulky Baby
- English Teacher- Nearly Daffodils
- Bar Italia- My Little Tony
- Paramore- C’est Comme Ça” (Re: Wet Leg)
- Heather Woods Broderick- Wherever I Go
- Wild Nothing- Dial Tone
- Deeper- Sub
- Melenas- Bang
- Blonde Redhead- Kiss Her Kiss Her
- Faye Webster- Lifetime
- Slowdive- Andalucia Plays
- Romy- One More Try
- Róisín Murphy- What Not To Do
- Debby Friday- Let U In
- Clio- Faces
- Kirlian Camera- Blue Room (Extended Version)
- May East- Maraka
- Tetê Espíndola- Gaiola
- Martin Dupont- You Are My Jail
- Akina Nakamori- Monalisa
- Taeko Onuki- Leave Me Alone
- P-Model- 1778-1985
- Rajie- 5 O’Clock Mermaid
- Yumi Murata- Face To Face
- Kate Bush- Hounds Of Love
- The Church- Myrrh
- The Chameleons- Home Is Where The Heart Is
- The Wake- Melancholy Man
- New Order- Sunrise
- Clan Of Xymox- A Day
- Killing Joke- Love Like Blood
- Hüsker Dü- Green Eyes
- Fever Ray- Carbon Dioxide (Avalon Emerson Remix)
- The Chemical Brothers- Goodbye
- Jacknife Lee, Budgie and Lol Tolhurst- Ghosted At Home (feat. Bobby Gillespie)
- Glasser- Mass Love
- Desire- The Power Of Love
- Sally Shapiro- Rent
- Metric- Who Would You Be For Me
- Soccer Mommy- Dagger
- Blur- The Everglades (For Leonard)
- a.s.o.- My Baby’s Got It Out For Me
- R.E.M.- Falls To Climb
