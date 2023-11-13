New music including Sufjan Stevens, Sleater-Kinney, Health and Debbie Friday on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued delving into recent releases from Slowdive, Yeule, The Hives, The National, Deeper, Melenas, Romy, Blur, a.s.o. and Glasser on the show this week, while the retro alternative set featured great tunes from the year 1985, including some Italo disco classics (Clio, Kirlian Camera), songs from Brazil (May East, Tetê Espíndola), France (Martin Dupont), Japan (Akina Nakamori, Taeko Onuki, Rajie) and Australia (The Church), and gems from legends like Kate Bush and New Order. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields October 10, 2023

R.E.M.- Hope

Sufjan Stevens- Goodbye Evergreen

The National- Turn Off The House

Mitski- I Don’t Like My Mind

Sleater-Kinney- Hell

Slow Pulp- Cramps

The Hives- Step Out Of The Way

Health- Children Of Sorrow

Oneohtrix Point Never- Krumville

Yeule- Sulky Baby

English Teacher- Nearly Daffodils

Bar Italia- My Little Tony

Paramore- C’est Comme Ça” (Re: Wet Leg)

Heather Woods Broderick- Wherever I Go

Wild Nothing- Dial Tone

Deeper- Sub

Melenas- Bang

Blonde Redhead- Kiss Her Kiss Her

Faye Webster- Lifetime

Slowdive- Andalucia Plays

Romy- One More Try

Róisín Murphy- What Not To Do

Debby Friday- Let U In

Clio- Faces

Kirlian Camera- Blue Room (Extended Version)

May East- Maraka

Tetê Espíndola- Gaiola

Martin Dupont- You Are My Jail

Akina Nakamori- Monalisa

Taeko Onuki- Leave Me Alone

P-Model- 1778-1985

Rajie- 5 O’Clock Mermaid

Yumi Murata- Face To Face

Kate Bush- Hounds Of Love

The Church- Myrrh

The Chameleons- Home Is Where The Heart Is

The Wake- Melancholy Man

New Order- Sunrise

Clan Of Xymox- A Day

Killing Joke- Love Like Blood

Hüsker Dü- Green Eyes

Fever Ray- Carbon Dioxide (Avalon Emerson Remix)

The Chemical Brothers- Goodbye

Jacknife Lee, Budgie and Lol Tolhurst- Ghosted At Home (feat. Bobby Gillespie)

Glasser- Mass Love

Desire- The Power Of Love

Sally Shapiro- Rent

Metric- Who Would You Be For Me

Soccer Mommy- Dagger

Blur- The Everglades (For Leonard)

a.s.o.- My Baby’s Got It Out For Me

R.E.M.- Falls To Climb

