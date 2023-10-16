New music including Deeper, Blondshell, Chvrches and Sally Shapiro on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued exploring recent releases from Olivia Rodrigo, The Armed, The Hives, James Blake, The Chemical Brothers, Romy, Carly Rae Jepsen, George Clanton, Blur and Róisín Murphy on the show this week, while I debuted the “potpourri set” for this week’s retro alternative set (inspired by the frequent grab-bag category on “Jeopardy!”), with tunes from various eras and genres, including some ’60s French pop from Jacqueline Taieb and Françoise Hardy, ’80s synthpop from Taeko Onuki and P-Model, and ’90s indie rock from Sonic Youth and Low. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
West Of The Fields September 12, 2023
- R.E.M.- Crush With Eyeliner
- Deeper- Bite
- The Armed- Burned Mind
- The Hives- Two Kinds Of Trouble
- Olivia Rodrigo- Ballad Of A Homeschooled Girl
- Mannequin Pussy- I Got Heaven
- Blondshell- Street Rat
- James Blake- Tell Me
- The Chemical Brothers- Feels Like I Am Dreaming
- Róisín Murphy- Can’t Replicate
- Romy- The Sea
- Carly Rae Jepsen- Come Over
- Jessy Lanza- Big Pink Rose
- Slowdive- Shanty
- The National- Space Invader
- Death Cab For Cutie- An Arrow In The Wall
- Lauren Mayberry- Are You Awake?
- Chvrches- Talking In My Sleep
- Metric- Who Would You Be For Me
- Wolf Alice- More Than This (InVersions 80s)
- Sally Shapiro- Rent
- Glasser- Easy
- Heather Woods Broderick- Blood Run Through Me
- Jacqueline Taieb- Ce Soir Je M’en Vais
- Françoise Hardy- Je Ne Sais Pas Ce Que Je Veux
- Gal Costa- Meu Nome E Gal
- Funkadelic- Super Stupid
- “Blue” Gene Tyranny- Next Time Might Be Your Time
- Howard Devoto- Cold Imagination (Extended Version)
- Carmen- Klick Klick
- F.R. David- Someone To Love
- Taeko Onuki- Fascination
- The Cars- Candy-O
- Alain Bashung- Lavabo
- P-Model- Dance Subomp
- Giuni Russo- Atmosfera
- Brainiac- Vincent Come On Down
- The Folk Implosion- Nothing Gonna Stop
- Sonic Youth- The Diamond Sea (Radio Edit)
- Low- Down
- Kendra Smith- Heart and Soul
- Gene- Where Are They Now?
- Beck- Midnite Vultures
- Gemma Hayes- Tear In My Side
- Andy Stott- Faith In Strangers
- Olivia Rodrigo- Get Him Back!
- The Killers- Your Side Of Town
- Wild Nothing- Headlights On (feat. Hatchie)
- The Kills- 103
- George Clanton- Punching Down
- Cumgirl8- Cicciolina
- L’Rain- Pet Rock
- Mitski- Star
- Future Islands- Deep In The Night
- Blur- Avalon
- R.E.M.- So Fast, So Numb
Download today’s episode to your computer