New music including Deeper, Blondshell, Chvrches and Sally Shapiro on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued exploring recent releases from Olivia Rodrigo, The Armed, The Hives, James Blake, The Chemical Brothers, Romy, Carly Rae Jepsen, George Clanton, Blur and Róisín Murphy on the show this week, while I debuted the “potpourri set” for this week’s retro alternative set (inspired by the frequent grab-bag category on “Jeopardy!”), with tunes from various eras and genres, including some ’60s French pop from Jacqueline Taieb and Françoise Hardy, ’80s synthpop from Taeko Onuki and P-Model, and ’90s indie rock from Sonic Youth and Low. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields September 12, 2023

R.E.M.- Crush With Eyeliner

Deeper- Bite

The Armed- Burned Mind

The Hives- Two Kinds Of Trouble

Olivia Rodrigo- Ballad Of A Homeschooled Girl

Mannequin Pussy- I Got Heaven

Blondshell- Street Rat

James Blake- Tell Me

The Chemical Brothers- Feels Like I Am Dreaming

Róisín Murphy- Can’t Replicate

Romy- The Sea

Carly Rae Jepsen- Come Over

Jessy Lanza- Big Pink Rose

Slowdive- Shanty

The National- Space Invader

Death Cab For Cutie- An Arrow In The Wall

Lauren Mayberry- Are You Awake?

Chvrches- Talking In My Sleep

Metric- Who Would You Be For Me

Wolf Alice- More Than This (InVersions 80s)

Sally Shapiro- Rent

Glasser- Easy

Heather Woods Broderick- Blood Run Through Me

Jacqueline Taieb- Ce Soir Je M’en Vais

Françoise Hardy- Je Ne Sais Pas Ce Que Je Veux

Gal Costa- Meu Nome E Gal

Funkadelic- Super Stupid

“Blue” Gene Tyranny- Next Time Might Be Your Time

Howard Devoto- Cold Imagination (Extended Version)

Carmen- Klick Klick

F.R. David- Someone To Love

Taeko Onuki- Fascination

The Cars- Candy-O

Alain Bashung- Lavabo

P-Model- Dance Subomp

Giuni Russo- Atmosfera

Brainiac- Vincent Come On Down

The Folk Implosion- Nothing Gonna Stop

Sonic Youth- The Diamond Sea (Radio Edit)

Low- Down

Kendra Smith- Heart and Soul

Gene- Where Are They Now?

Beck- Midnite Vultures

Gemma Hayes- Tear In My Side

Andy Stott- Faith In Strangers

Olivia Rodrigo- Get Him Back!

The Killers- Your Side Of Town

Wild Nothing- Headlights On (feat. Hatchie)

The Kills- 103

George Clanton- Punching Down

Cumgirl8- Cicciolina

L’Rain- Pet Rock

Mitski- Star

Future Islands- Deep In The Night

Blur- Avalon

R.E.M.- So Fast, So Numb

Download today’s episode to your computer

To subscribe, go here and click “Subscribe with iTunes”