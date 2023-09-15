New music including Mitski, Animal Collective, Soccer Mommy and Grimes and Illangelo on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued delving into recent releases from Local Natives, Feeble Little Horse, Bar Italia, PJ Harvey, Queens Of The Stone Age, Little Dragon, Jessy Lanza, Alaska Reid and Hannah Jadagu on the show this week, while the retro alternative set paid tribute to the legendary Sinéad O’Connor, who tragically passed away on July 26 at the age of 56, with some of the many highlights from her incredible career, from her solo hits to some of the many collaborations she participated in with other artists, including The The, Massive Attack, Peter Gabriel, U2 and more. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
West Of The Fields August 1, 2023
- R.E.M.- Saturn Return
- Mitski- Bug Like An Angel
- Animal Collective- Soul Capturer (Single Version)
- Soccer Mommy- Soak Up The Sun
- Grimes and Illangelo- I Wanna Be Software
- Jessie Ware and Róisín Murphy- Freak Me Now
- Peggy Gou- (It Goes Like) Nanana (Edit)
- Purity Ring and Black Dresses- Shines
- Depeche Mode- Wagging Tongue (Wet Leg Remix)
- Interpol and Water From Your Eyes- Something Changed (Water From Your Eyes Interpolation)
- Blur- Barbaric
- Local Natives- Paper Lanterns
- The Kills- LA Hex
- Feeble Little Horse- Steamroller
- Bar Italia- Friends
- Lifeguard- 17-18 Lovesong
- Snõõper- Fitness
- Blonde Redhead- Melody Experiment
- Slowdive- Skin In The Game
- PJ Harvey- August
- Kitty Litterally- Things And Stuff
- Sorry- Screaming In The Rain Again
- Cherry Glazerr- Soft Like A Flower
- Queens Of The Stone Age- Sicily
- Sinéad O’Connor- Heroine (Theme From “Captive”)
- Sinéad O’Connor- Mandinka
- Sinéad O’Connor- I Want Your (Hands On Me)
- The The- Kingdom Of Rain (Album Version)
- Sinéad O’Connor- Nothing Compares 2 U
- Sinéad O’Connor- I Am Stretched On Your Grave
- Jah Wobble’s Invaders Of The Heart- Visions Of You
- Sinéad O’Connor- Success Has Made A Failure Of Our Home
- Sinéad O’Connor- You Made Me The Thief Of Your Heart
- Bomb The Bass- Empire
- U2- I’m Not Your Baby
- Afro Celt Sound System- Release (Album Edit)
- Moby- Harbour
- Asian Dub Foundation- 1000 Mirrors
- Massive Attack- Special Cases
- Georgia- Some Things You’ll Never Know
- Little Dragon- Gold
- Róisín Murphy- You Knew
- Faye Webster- I Know You
- Anohni- Can’t
- Big Thief- Vampire Empire
- Yard Act- The Trench Coat Museum
- Jacknife Lee, Budgie and Lol Tolhurst- Los Angeles (feat. James Murphy)
- The Chemical Brothers- Live Again (feat. Halo Maud)
- Haim- Home
- Molly Burch- Physical
- Jessy Lanza- Don’t Cry On My Pillow
- Glasser- Drift
- Alan Palomo- Meutrière (feat. Flore Benguigui)
- Alaska Reid- She Wonders
- Metric- Just The Once
- Hannah Jadagu- Scratch The Surface
- Arlo Parks- Ghost
- The Last Dinner Party- Sinner
- Go Betty Go- C’mon
- R.E.M.- Mr. Richards
