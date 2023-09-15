New music including Mitski, Animal Collective, Soccer Mommy and Grimes and Illangelo on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued delving into recent releases from Local Natives, Feeble Little Horse, Bar Italia, PJ Harvey, Queens Of The Stone Age, Little Dragon, Jessy Lanza, Alaska Reid and Hannah Jadagu on the show this week, while the retro alternative set paid tribute to the legendary Sinéad O’Connor, who tragically passed away on July 26 at the age of 56, with some of the many highlights from her incredible career, from her solo hits to some of the many collaborations she participated in with other artists, including The The, Massive Attack, Peter Gabriel, U2 and more. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields August 1, 2023

R.E.M.- Saturn Return

Mitski- Bug Like An Angel

Animal Collective- Soul Capturer (Single Version)

Soccer Mommy- Soak Up The Sun

Grimes and Illangelo- I Wanna Be Software

Jessie Ware and Róisín Murphy- Freak Me Now

Peggy Gou- (It Goes Like) Nanana (Edit)

Purity Ring and Black Dresses- Shines

Depeche Mode- Wagging Tongue (Wet Leg Remix)

Interpol and Water From Your Eyes- Something Changed (Water From Your Eyes Interpolation)

Blur- Barbaric

Local Natives- Paper Lanterns

The Kills- LA Hex

Feeble Little Horse- Steamroller

Bar Italia- Friends

Lifeguard- 17-18 Lovesong

Snõõper- Fitness

Blonde Redhead- Melody Experiment

Slowdive- Skin In The Game

PJ Harvey- August

Kitty Litterally- Things And Stuff

Sorry- Screaming In The Rain Again

Cherry Glazerr- Soft Like A Flower

Queens Of The Stone Age- Sicily

Sinéad O’Connor- Heroine (Theme From “Captive”)

Sinéad O’Connor- Mandinka

Sinéad O’Connor- I Want Your (Hands On Me)

The The- Kingdom Of Rain (Album Version)

Sinéad O’Connor- Nothing Compares 2 U

Sinéad O’Connor- I Am Stretched On Your Grave

Jah Wobble’s Invaders Of The Heart- Visions Of You

Sinéad O’Connor- Success Has Made A Failure Of Our Home

Sinéad O’Connor- You Made Me The Thief Of Your Heart

Bomb The Bass- Empire

U2- I’m Not Your Baby

Afro Celt Sound System- Release (Album Edit)

Moby- Harbour

Asian Dub Foundation- 1000 Mirrors

Massive Attack- Special Cases

Georgia- Some Things You’ll Never Know

Little Dragon- Gold

Róisín Murphy- You Knew

Faye Webster- I Know You

Anohni- Can’t

Big Thief- Vampire Empire

Yard Act- The Trench Coat Museum

Jacknife Lee, Budgie and Lol Tolhurst- Los Angeles (feat. James Murphy)

The Chemical Brothers- Live Again (feat. Halo Maud)

Haim- Home

Molly Burch- Physical

Jessy Lanza- Don’t Cry On My Pillow

Glasser- Drift

Alan Palomo- Meutrière (feat. Flore Benguigui)

Alaska Reid- She Wonders

Metric- Just The Once

Hannah Jadagu- Scratch The Surface

Arlo Parks- Ghost

The Last Dinner Party- Sinner

Go Betty Go- C’mon

R.E.M.- Mr. Richards

Download today’s episode to your computer

To subscribe, go here and click “Subscribe with iTunes”