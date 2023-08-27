New music including Metric, SebastiAn and London Grammar, Little Dragon and Local Natives on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued exploring recent releases from Beach Fossils, The Japanese House, Sigur Rós, Mandy, Indiana, Feeble Little Horse, Queens Of The Stone Age, Bar Italia and Jenny Lewis on the show this week, while the retro alternative set featured a block of classic tunes from the year 2007, plus a mini bonus retro set of ’80s Japanese New Wave featuring Plastics, P-Model and Yellow Magic Orchestra. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
West Of The Fields July 11, 2023
- R.E.M.- Boy In The Well
- Metric- Just The Once
- Depeche Mode- Wagging Tongue (Wet Leg Remix)
- SebastiAn and London Grammar- Dancing By Night
- Anohni- Can’t
- Yeah Yeah Yeahs- Spitting Off The Edge Of The World (feat. Perfume Genius) [Lush Version]
- Faye Webster- But Not Kiss
- Heather Woods Broderick- Wherever I Go
- INXS- Suicide Blonde
- Glasser- Drift
- Romy- Loveher
- Peggy Gou- (It Goes Like) Nanana (Edit)
- Little Dragon- Glow
- The Chemical Brothers- Live Again (feat. Halo Maud)
- Halo Maud- Tu Sais Comme Je Suis
- Blondshell- Cartoon Earthquake
- Local Natives- Empty Mansions
- Beck and Phoenix- Odyssey
- M83- Laura
- Radiohead- Reckoner
- Arcade Fire- Black Wave/Bad Vibrations
- Interpol- No I In Threesome
- Alcest- Sur L’Autre Rive Je T’Attendrai
- The Twilight Sad- Cold Days From The Birdhouse
- Tokyo Jihen- Vengeance
- Smashing Pumpkins- Tarantula
- LCD Soundsystem- Get Innocuous!
- Chromatics- Mask
- Glass Candy- Candy Castle
- Róisín Murphy- Let Me Know
- The Tough Alliance- A New Chance
- Caribou- Melody Day
- Jens Lekman- Shirin
- Spoon- You Got Yr. Cherry Bomb
- Wilco- Impossible Germany
- Plastics- Last Train To Clarksville
- P-Model- Art Mania
- Yellow Magic Orchestra- Chinese Whispers
- PJ Harvey- A Noiseless Noise
- Blonde Redhead- Melody Experiment
- Slowdive- Kisses
- Blur- St. Charles Square
- The Last Dinner Party- Sinner
- Beach Fossils- Feel So High
- Olivia Rodrigo- Vampire
- The Japanese House- Friends
- 100 gecs- One Million Dollars
- The Smile- Bending Hectic
- Sigur Rós- Glóð
- Aphex Twin- Blackbox Life Recorder 21f
- Mandy, Indiana- Sensitivity Training
- Water From Your Eyes- Out There
- Feeble Little Horse- Slide
- Bar Italia- NOCD
- Arlo Parks- Devotion
- Hannah Jadagu- Say It Now
- Beach House- American Daughter
- Jenny Lewis- Chain Of Tears
- Queens Of The Stone Age- Time & Place
- The Hives- Rigor Mortis Radio
- R.E.M.- Wait (Athens Demo)
