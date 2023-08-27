New music including Metric, SebastiAn and London Grammar, Little Dragon and Local Natives on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued exploring recent releases from Beach Fossils, The Japanese House, Sigur Rós, Mandy, Indiana, Feeble Little Horse, Queens Of The Stone Age, Bar Italia and Jenny Lewis on the show this week, while the retro alternative set featured a block of classic tunes from the year 2007, plus a mini bonus retro set of ’80s Japanese New Wave featuring Plastics, P-Model and Yellow Magic Orchestra. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields July 11, 2023

R.E.M.- Boy In The Well

Metric- Just The Once

Depeche Mode- Wagging Tongue (Wet Leg Remix)

SebastiAn and London Grammar- Dancing By Night

Anohni- Can’t

Yeah Yeah Yeahs- Spitting Off The Edge Of The World (feat. Perfume Genius) [Lush Version]

Faye Webster- But Not Kiss

Heather Woods Broderick- Wherever I Go

INXS- Suicide Blonde

Glasser- Drift

Romy- Loveher

Peggy Gou- (It Goes Like) Nanana (Edit)

Little Dragon- Glow

The Chemical Brothers- Live Again (feat. Halo Maud)

Halo Maud- Tu Sais Comme Je Suis

Blondshell- Cartoon Earthquake

Local Natives- Empty Mansions

Beck and Phoenix- Odyssey

M83- Laura

Radiohead- Reckoner

Arcade Fire- Black Wave/Bad Vibrations

Interpol- No I In Threesome

Alcest- Sur L’Autre Rive Je T’Attendrai

The Twilight Sad- Cold Days From The Birdhouse

Tokyo Jihen- Vengeance

Smashing Pumpkins- Tarantula

LCD Soundsystem- Get Innocuous!

Chromatics- Mask

Glass Candy- Candy Castle

Róisín Murphy- Let Me Know

The Tough Alliance- A New Chance

Caribou- Melody Day

Jens Lekman- Shirin

Spoon- You Got Yr. Cherry Bomb

Wilco- Impossible Germany

Plastics- Last Train To Clarksville

P-Model- Art Mania

Yellow Magic Orchestra- Chinese Whispers

PJ Harvey- A Noiseless Noise

Blonde Redhead- Melody Experiment

Slowdive- Kisses

Blur- St. Charles Square

The Last Dinner Party- Sinner

Beach Fossils- Feel So High

Olivia Rodrigo- Vampire

The Japanese House- Friends

100 gecs- One Million Dollars

The Smile- Bending Hectic

Sigur Rós- Glóð

Aphex Twin- Blackbox Life Recorder 21f

Mandy, Indiana- Sensitivity Training

Water From Your Eyes- Out There

Feeble Little Horse- Slide

Bar Italia- NOCD

Arlo Parks- Devotion

Hannah Jadagu- Say It Now

Beach House- American Daughter

Jenny Lewis- Chain Of Tears

Queens Of The Stone Age- Time & Place

The Hives- Rigor Mortis Radio

R.E.M.- Wait (Athens Demo)

Download today’s episode to your computer

To subscribe, go here and click “Subscribe with iTunes”