New music including Peter Gabriel, Arlo Parks, Roisin Murphy and PJ Harvey on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

We pick up with the second half of my planned July 3 show a couple days later on July 5, with the conclusion of the shoegaze and dreampop retro alternative set (inspired by Pitchfork’s recent Sunday Review of Lush’s “Spooky” album), along with new tracks from Beach Fossils, Alison Goldfrapp, Christine and the Queens, Spoon, Jenny Lewis, Bar Italia and Feeble Little Horse. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields July 5, 2023

Pale Saints- Thread Of Light

The Ecstasy Of Saint Theresa- Ice Cream Star

My Bloody Valentine- Off Your Face

Slowdive- Souvlaki Space Station

Cranes- Everywhere

Stereolab- Ping Pong

Broadcast- The Book Lovers

Saint Etienne- Wood Cabin

Faye Wong- Child

Ivy- You Don’t Know Anything

Hooverphonic- Sarangi

Autour De Lucie- Vide

Jeanne Mas- Toute Première Fois

Akina Nakamori- Marionette

Miki Fujimura- Dream Lover

Angela Werner- Aus Und Vorbei

L7- Pretend We’re Dead

Mandy, Indiana- 2 Stripe

Water From Your Eyes- Buy My Product

Feeble Little Horse- Freak

Bar Italia- Best In Show

Slowdive- Kisses

Beach Fossils- Sleeping On Your Own

Beach House- Black Magic

Faye Webster- But Not Kiss

The Cramps- Human Fly

Arlo Parks- Room (Red Wings)

Hannah Jadagu- Shut Down

Yeah Yeah Yeahs- Spitting Off The Edge Of The World (feat. Perfume Genius) [Lush Version]

Romy- Loveher

Peggy Gou- (It Goes Like) Nanana (Edit)

Alison Goldfrapp- Fever (This Is The Real Thing)

Róisín Murphy- Fader

Christine and the Queens- We Have To Be Friends

PJ Harvey- I Inside The Old I Dying

Bully- Lose You (feat. Soccer Mommy)

Spoon- Silver Girl

Peter Gabriel- So Much (Dark-Side Mix)

Jenny Lewis- Balcony

R.E.M.- White Tornado

Beach House- American Daughter

