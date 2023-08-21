New music including Peter Gabriel, Arlo Parks, Roisin Murphy and PJ Harvey on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

We pick up with the second half of my planned July 3 show a couple days later on July 5, with the conclusion of the shoegaze and dreampop retro alternative set (inspired by Pitchfork’s recent Sunday Review of Lush’s “Spooky” album), along with new tracks from Beach Fossils, Alison Goldfrapp, Christine and the Queens, Spoon, Jenny Lewis, Bar Italia and Feeble Little Horse. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
West Of The Fields July 5, 2023
- Pale Saints- Thread Of Light
- The Ecstasy Of Saint Theresa- Ice Cream Star
- My Bloody Valentine- Off Your Face
- Slowdive- Souvlaki Space Station
- Cranes- Everywhere
- Stereolab- Ping Pong
- Broadcast- The Book Lovers
- Saint Etienne- Wood Cabin
- Faye Wong- Child
- Ivy- You Don’t Know Anything
- Hooverphonic- Sarangi
- Autour De Lucie- Vide
- Jeanne Mas- Toute Première Fois
- Akina Nakamori- Marionette
- Miki Fujimura- Dream Lover
- Angela Werner- Aus Und Vorbei
- L7- Pretend We’re Dead
- Mandy, Indiana- 2 Stripe
- Water From Your Eyes- Buy My Product
- Feeble Little Horse- Freak
- Bar Italia- Best In Show
- Slowdive- Kisses
- Beach Fossils- Sleeping On Your Own
- Beach House- Black Magic
- Faye Webster- But Not Kiss
- The Cramps- Human Fly
- Arlo Parks- Room (Red Wings)
- Hannah Jadagu- Shut Down
- Yeah Yeah Yeahs- Spitting Off The Edge Of The World (feat. Perfume Genius) [Lush Version]
- Romy- Loveher
- Peggy Gou- (It Goes Like) Nanana (Edit)
- Alison Goldfrapp- Fever (This Is The Real Thing)
- Róisín Murphy- Fader
- Christine and the Queens- We Have To Be Friends
- PJ Harvey- I Inside The Old I Dying
- Bully- Lose You (feat. Soccer Mommy)
- Spoon- Silver Girl
- Peter Gabriel- So Much (Dark-Side Mix)
- Jenny Lewis- Balcony
- R.E.M.- White Tornado
- Beach House- American Daughter
