New music including Aphex Twin, Beck and Phoenix, The Pretenders and Faye Webster on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued delving into recent releases from Mandy, Indiana, Water From Your Eyes, Hannah Jadagu, Arlo Parks, Feeble Little Horse, Alison Goldfrapp, Christine and the Queens and Bully on the show this week, while the retro alternative set looked back to the early ’80s for a block of classic Italo-disco tunes, inspired by the recent Pitchfork Sunday Review of Savage’s “Tonight” album. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields June 27, 2023

R.E.M.- Sing For The Submarine

Aphex Twin- Blackbox Life Recorder 21f

Mandy, Indiana- Peach Fuzz

Water From Your Eyes- Open

Beck and Phoenix- Odyssey

Peggy Gou- (It Goes Like) Nanana (Edit)

Romy- Loveher

The Pretenders- Let The Sun Come In

Faye Webster- But Not Kiss

Hannah Jadagu- Dreaming

Arlo Parks- I’m Sorry

Slowdive- Kisses

Blonde Redhead- Snowman

Beach House- Devil’s Pool

The Smile- Bending Hectic

Sigur Rós- Skel

PJ Harvey- I Inside The Old I Dying

Bar Italia- Horsey Girl Rider

Feeble Little Horse- Paces

Squid- Devil’s Den

Savage- Don’t Cry Tonight

Time- Shaker Shake (Vocal Version)

Rose- Magic Carillon (Vocal Version)

Stargo- Capsicum (Extended Version)

‘Lectric Workers- Robot Is Systematic (Vocal Version)

The Voyagers- Distant Planet (Vocal)

Sensitive- Driving

Katy Gray- Hold Me Tight

Vivien Vee- Blue Disease

Angie Care- Your Mind (Radio Mix)

B.W.H.- Stop

O’Gar- Playback Fantasy

Fockewulf 190- Body Heat (Vocal Mix)

Sylvi Foster- Hookey

Kano- I Need Love

Savage- Only You

Róisín Murphy- Fader

Alison Goldfrapp- Subterfuge

Jessie Ware- Hello Love

Blur- The Narcissist

The Last Dinner Party- Nothing Matters

The Drums- Obvious

The Duke Spirit- Love Is An Unfamiliar Name

Ivy- The Best Thing

Soda Stereo- Toma la Ruta

Queens Of The Stone Age- Obscenery

The Hives- Countdown To Shutdown

Bully- A Wonderful Life

Christine and the Queens- A Day In The Water

Lana Del Rey- Say Yes To Heaven

Beach Fossils- Tough Love

Chromatics- You’re No Good

Poison Girl Friend- Fact 2

Autour De Lucie- Je Suis Un Balancier

Georgia- Give It Up For Love

Glasser- Vine

Yeah Yeah Yeahs- Spitting Off The Edge Of The World (feat. Perfume Genius) [Lush Version]

Spoon- Silver Girl

Jenny Lewis- Joy’All

R.E.M.- I Walked With A Zombie

