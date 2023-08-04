New music including Aphex Twin, Beck and Phoenix, The Pretenders and Faye Webster on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued delving into recent releases from Mandy, Indiana, Water From Your Eyes, Hannah Jadagu, Arlo Parks, Feeble Little Horse, Alison Goldfrapp, Christine and the Queens and Bully on the show this week, while the retro alternative set looked back to the early ’80s for a block of classic Italo-disco tunes, inspired by the recent Pitchfork Sunday Review of Savage’s “Tonight” album. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
West Of The Fields June 27, 2023
- R.E.M.- Sing For The Submarine
- Aphex Twin- Blackbox Life Recorder 21f
- Mandy, Indiana- Peach Fuzz
- Water From Your Eyes- Open
- Beck and Phoenix- Odyssey
- Peggy Gou- (It Goes Like) Nanana (Edit)
- Romy- Loveher
- The Pretenders- Let The Sun Come In
- Faye Webster- But Not Kiss
- Hannah Jadagu- Dreaming
- Arlo Parks- I’m Sorry
- Slowdive- Kisses
- Blonde Redhead- Snowman
- Beach House- Devil’s Pool
- The Smile- Bending Hectic
- Sigur Rós- Skel
- PJ Harvey- I Inside The Old I Dying
- Bar Italia- Horsey Girl Rider
- Feeble Little Horse- Paces
- Squid- Devil’s Den
- Savage- Don’t Cry Tonight
- Time- Shaker Shake (Vocal Version)
- Rose- Magic Carillon (Vocal Version)
- Stargo- Capsicum (Extended Version)
- ‘Lectric Workers- Robot Is Systematic (Vocal Version)
- The Voyagers- Distant Planet (Vocal)
- Sensitive- Driving
- Katy Gray- Hold Me Tight
- Vivien Vee- Blue Disease
- Angie Care- Your Mind (Radio Mix)
- B.W.H.- Stop
- O’Gar- Playback Fantasy
- Fockewulf 190- Body Heat (Vocal Mix)
- Sylvi Foster- Hookey
- Kano- I Need Love
- Savage- Only You
- Róisín Murphy- Fader
- Alison Goldfrapp- Subterfuge
- Jessie Ware- Hello Love
- Blur- The Narcissist
- The Last Dinner Party- Nothing Matters
- The Drums- Obvious
- The Duke Spirit- Love Is An Unfamiliar Name
- Ivy- The Best Thing
- Soda Stereo- Toma la Ruta
- Queens Of The Stone Age- Obscenery
- The Hives- Countdown To Shutdown
- Bully- A Wonderful Life
- Christine and the Queens- A Day In The Water
- Lana Del Rey- Say Yes To Heaven
- Beach Fossils- Tough Love
- Chromatics- You’re No Good
- Poison Girl Friend- Fact 2
- Autour De Lucie- Je Suis Un Balancier
- Georgia- Give It Up For Love
- Glasser- Vine
- Yeah Yeah Yeahs- Spitting Off The Edge Of The World (feat. Perfume Genius) [Lush Version]
- Spoon- Silver Girl
- Jenny Lewis- Joy’All
- R.E.M.- I Walked With A Zombie
