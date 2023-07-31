New music including Slowdive, The Smile, Peggy Gou and Be Your Own Pet on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued exploring recent releases from Christine and the Queens, Alison Goldfrapp, Bar Italia, Feeble Little Horse, Arlo Parks, The Tubs, Jenny Lewis and Bully on the show this week, while the retro alternative set focused on great tunes from the year 2000, with canon classics (Radiohead, PJ Harvey, Coldplay) alongside forgotten gems (Mansun, Black Box Recorder) and international standouts (Autour De Lucie, Faye Wong, Sheena Ringo). Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
West Of The Fields June 20, 2023
- R.E.M.- Pop Song 89 (Acoustic Version)
- Slowdive- Kisses
- Beach House- American Daughter
- Blonde Redhead- Snowman
- The Smile- Bending Hectic
- Sigur Rós- Klettur
- Christine and the Queens- Angels Crying In My Bed (feat. Madonna)
- Peggy Gou- (It Goes Like) Nanana (Edit)
- Alison Goldfrapp- Hotel (Suite 23)
- Romy- Loveher
- Queens Of The Stone Age- Paper Machete
- The Hives- Countdown To Shutdown
- Spoon- Silver Girl
- Yeah Yeah Yeahs- Spitting Off The Edge Of The World (feat. Perfume Genius) [Lush Version]
- Georgia- Give It Up For Love
- Glasser- Vine
- Anohni- Sliver Of Ice
- PJ Harvey- I Inside The Old I Dying
- Blur- The Narcissist
- The Drums- Obvious
- Radiohead- Everything In Its Right Place
- PJ Harvey- This Mess We’re In
- Autour De Lucie- Je Reviens
- Faye Wong- New Tenant
- Coldplay- Spies
- Doves- Here It Comes
- The Cure- Maybe Someday
- Deftones- Digital Bath
- Primal Scream- Swastika Eyes (Jagz Kooner Mix)
- Smashing Pumpkins- I Of The Mourning
- Ringo Sheena- Gips
- Catherine Wheel- Gasoline
- Mansun- I Can Only Disappoint U
- Yo La Tengo- Cherry Chapstick
- Blonde Redhead- A Cure
- Broadcast- Papercuts
- Goldfrapp- Utopia
- Black Box Recorder- The Facts Of Life
- The Dandy Warhols- Godless
- The Avalanches- Electricity
- Picture Parlour- Norwegian Wood
- The Last Dinner Party- Nothing Matters
- Alaska Reid- Palomino
- Anyma and Grimes- Welcome To The Opera
- Róisín Murphy- Fader
- Peter Gabriel- Road To Joy (Bright-Side Mix)
- Bar Italia- Guard
- Feeble Little Horse- Sweet
- Water From Your Eyes- Remember Not My Name
- Mandy, Indiana- The Driving Rain (18)
- Hannah Jadagu- Lose
- Arlo Parks- Puppy
- Lana Del Rey- Say Yes To Heaven
- Squid- Green Light
- Beach Fossils- Anything Is Anything
- The Tubs- Dead Meat
- Jenny Lewis- Essence Of Life
- Bully- How Will I Know
- Be Your Own Pet- Worship The Whip
- R.E.M.- Blue
