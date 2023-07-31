New music including Slowdive, The Smile, Peggy Gou and Be Your Own Pet on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued exploring recent releases from Christine and the Queens, Alison Goldfrapp, Bar Italia, Feeble Little Horse, Arlo Parks, The Tubs, Jenny Lewis and Bully on the show this week, while the retro alternative set focused on great tunes from the year 2000, with canon classics (Radiohead, PJ Harvey, Coldplay) alongside forgotten gems (Mansun, Black Box Recorder) and international standouts (Autour De Lucie, Faye Wong, Sheena Ringo). Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields June 20, 2023

R.E.M.- Pop Song 89 (Acoustic Version)

Slowdive- Kisses

Beach House- American Daughter

Blonde Redhead- Snowman

The Smile- Bending Hectic

Sigur Rós- Klettur

Christine and the Queens- Angels Crying In My Bed (feat. Madonna)

Peggy Gou- (It Goes Like) Nanana (Edit)

Alison Goldfrapp- Hotel (Suite 23)

Romy- Loveher

Queens Of The Stone Age- Paper Machete

The Hives- Countdown To Shutdown

Spoon- Silver Girl

Yeah Yeah Yeahs- Spitting Off The Edge Of The World (feat. Perfume Genius) [Lush Version]

Georgia- Give It Up For Love

Glasser- Vine

Anohni- Sliver Of Ice

PJ Harvey- I Inside The Old I Dying

Blur- The Narcissist

The Drums- Obvious

Radiohead- Everything In Its Right Place

PJ Harvey- This Mess We’re In

Autour De Lucie- Je Reviens

Faye Wong- New Tenant

Coldplay- Spies

Doves- Here It Comes

The Cure- Maybe Someday

Deftones- Digital Bath

Primal Scream- Swastika Eyes (Jagz Kooner Mix)

Smashing Pumpkins- I Of The Mourning

Ringo Sheena- Gips

Catherine Wheel- Gasoline

Mansun- I Can Only Disappoint U

Yo La Tengo- Cherry Chapstick

Blonde Redhead- A Cure

Broadcast- Papercuts

Goldfrapp- Utopia

Black Box Recorder- The Facts Of Life

The Dandy Warhols- Godless

The Avalanches- Electricity

Picture Parlour- Norwegian Wood

The Last Dinner Party- Nothing Matters

Alaska Reid- Palomino

Anyma and Grimes- Welcome To The Opera

Róisín Murphy- Fader

Peter Gabriel- Road To Joy (Bright-Side Mix)

Bar Italia- Guard

Feeble Little Horse- Sweet

Water From Your Eyes- Remember Not My Name

Mandy, Indiana- The Driving Rain (18)

Hannah Jadagu- Lose

Arlo Parks- Puppy

Lana Del Rey- Say Yes To Heaven

Squid- Green Light

Beach Fossils- Anything Is Anything

The Tubs- Dead Meat

Jenny Lewis- Essence Of Life

Bully- How Will I Know

Be Your Own Pet- Worship The Whip

R.E.M.- Blue

Download today’s episode to your computer

To subscribe, go here and click “Subscribe with iTunes”