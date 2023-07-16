New music including Hannah Jadagu, Beach Fossils, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and Blonde Redhead on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued exploring recent releases from Bar Italia, Mandy, Indiana, Arlo Parks, Blondshell, The National, Lana Del Rey, The Rubs and Alison Goldfrapp on the show this week, while the retro alternative set focused on late ’70s and early ’80s dance music, ranging from “pure” (but revolutionary!) disco (Dennis Parker, Donna Summer) to “mutant disco” (Ian Dury, Cristina) and post-punk (A Certain Ratio, ESG), all the way to Italo disco (Giorgio Moroder, Gino Soccio) and some weird outliers (Izumi Kobayashi, The Rolling Stones (!!??)). Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields June 6, 2023

R.E.M.- Every Day Is Yours To Win

Hannah Jadagu- What You Did

Arlo Parks- Dog Rose

Alaska Reid- Palomino

Queens Of The Stone Age- Carnavoyeur

Be Your Own Pet- Worship The Whip

The Hives- Bogus Operandi

Water From Your Eyes- Buy My Product

Bar Italia- Clark

Mandy, Indiana- Love Theme (4K VHS)

Baba Ali- Shame Blues

Beach House- American Daughter

Blur- The Narcissist

Beach Fossils- Don’t Fade Away

Snail Mail- Glory

Bully- All I Do

Blondshell- Sober Together

Feeble Little Horse- Steamroller

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds- There She Blows!

Local Natives- NYE

The National- Once Upon A Poolside (feat. Sufjan Stevens)

Lana Del Rey- Sweet

Dennis Parker- Like An Eagle

Space- Carry On, Turn Me On

Donna Summer- I Feel Love

Gino Soccio- Try It Out (Vocal – Long Version)

Giorgio Moroder- I Wanna Rock You

Ian Dury & The Blockheads- Hit Me With Your Rhythm Stick

Snuky Tate- He’s The Groove (12″ Part I)

Was (Not Was)- Tell Me That I’m Dreaming (Traditional 12″ Remix)

Cristina- Things Fall Apart

A Certain Ratio- Shack Up

The Bloods- Button Up

ESG- Moody

The Au Pairs- It’s Obvious

Renée- Change Your Style

RAH Band- Message From The Stars

The Rolling Stones- Too Much Blood

Talking Drums- Courage

Izumi Kobayashi- Gypsy Love

Chromatics- I Want Your Love

Glass Candy- Miss Broadway

Indeep- Last Night A DJ Saved My Life (Mirage Remix)

Peter Gabriel- Road To Joy (Bright-Side Mix)

Anohni- It Must Change

Blonde Redhead- Snowman

Jenny Lewis- Cherry Baby

The Drums- Plastic Envelope

Beach House- Black Magic

Tame Impala- Retina Show (Unreleased Demo)

Spoon- Sugar Babies

The Tubs- That’s Fine

Alison Goldfrapp- Gatto Gelato

Jessie Ware- Freak Me Now

Róisín Murphy- The Universe

Squid- The Blades

Sparks- The Mona Lisa’s Packing, Leaving Late Tonight

Jessy Lanza- Midnight Ontario

Alan Palomo- Stay-At-Home DJ

100 gecs- I Got My Tooth Removed

The Last Dinner Party- Nothing Matters

R.E.M.- Burning Hell

