New music including Hannah Jadagu, Beach Fossils, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and Blonde Redhead on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued exploring recent releases from Bar Italia, Mandy, Indiana, Arlo Parks, Blondshell, The National, Lana Del Rey, The Rubs and Alison Goldfrapp on the show this week, while the retro alternative set focused on late ’70s and early ’80s dance music, ranging from “pure” (but revolutionary!) disco (Dennis Parker, Donna Summer) to “mutant disco” (Ian Dury, Cristina) and post-punk (A Certain Ratio, ESG), all the way to Italo disco (Giorgio Moroder, Gino Soccio) and some weird outliers (Izumi Kobayashi, The Rolling Stones (!!??)). Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
West Of The Fields June 6, 2023
- R.E.M.- Every Day Is Yours To Win
- Hannah Jadagu- What You Did
- Arlo Parks- Dog Rose
- Alaska Reid- Palomino
- Queens Of The Stone Age- Carnavoyeur
- Be Your Own Pet- Worship The Whip
- The Hives- Bogus Operandi
- Water From Your Eyes- Buy My Product
- Bar Italia- Clark
- Mandy, Indiana- Love Theme (4K VHS)
- Baba Ali- Shame Blues
- Beach House- American Daughter
- Blur- The Narcissist
- Beach Fossils- Don’t Fade Away
- Snail Mail- Glory
- Bully- All I Do
- Blondshell- Sober Together
- Feeble Little Horse- Steamroller
- Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds- There She Blows!
- Local Natives- NYE
- The National- Once Upon A Poolside (feat. Sufjan Stevens)
- Lana Del Rey- Sweet
- Dennis Parker- Like An Eagle
- Space- Carry On, Turn Me On
- Donna Summer- I Feel Love
- Gino Soccio- Try It Out (Vocal – Long Version)
- Giorgio Moroder- I Wanna Rock You
- Ian Dury & The Blockheads- Hit Me With Your Rhythm Stick
- Snuky Tate- He’s The Groove (12″ Part I)
- Was (Not Was)- Tell Me That I’m Dreaming (Traditional 12″ Remix)
- Cristina- Things Fall Apart
- A Certain Ratio- Shack Up
- The Bloods- Button Up
- ESG- Moody
- The Au Pairs- It’s Obvious
- Renée- Change Your Style
- RAH Band- Message From The Stars
- The Rolling Stones- Too Much Blood
- Talking Drums- Courage
- Izumi Kobayashi- Gypsy Love
- Chromatics- I Want Your Love
- Glass Candy- Miss Broadway
- Indeep- Last Night A DJ Saved My Life (Mirage Remix)
- Peter Gabriel- Road To Joy (Bright-Side Mix)
- Anohni- It Must Change
- Blonde Redhead- Snowman
- Jenny Lewis- Cherry Baby
- The Drums- Plastic Envelope
- Beach House- Black Magic
- Tame Impala- Retina Show (Unreleased Demo)
- Spoon- Sugar Babies
- The Tubs- That’s Fine
- Alison Goldfrapp- Gatto Gelato
- Jessie Ware- Freak Me Now
- Róisín Murphy- The Universe
- Squid- The Blades
- Sparks- The Mona Lisa’s Packing, Leaving Late Tonight
- Jessy Lanza- Midnight Ontario
- Alan Palomo- Stay-At-Home DJ
- 100 gecs- I Got My Tooth Removed
- The Last Dinner Party- Nothing Matters
- R.E.M.- Burning Hell
Download today’s episode to your computer