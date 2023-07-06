New music including Feeble Little Horse, Clark, Alaska Reid and The Last Dinner Party on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued exploring recent releases from Mandy, Indiana, Water From Your Eyes, The National, Smashing Pumpkins, Depeche Mode, Avalon Emerson, Miss Grit and Blondshell on the show this week, while the retro alternative set featured great tunes from 1996, in honor of Pitchfork’s Sunday Review of Sheryl Crow’s self-titled sophomore album from that year. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields May 30, 2023

R.E.M.- Drive (Live)

Feeble Little Horse- Steamroller

Mandy, Indiana- Pinking Shears

Water From Your Eyes- Out There

Bar Italia- Yes I Have Eaten So Many Lemons Yes I Am So Bitte

Jenny Lewis- Cherry Baby

Arlo Parks- Devotion

Lana Del Rey- Say Yes To Heaven

Blur- The Narcissist

Beach House- Devil’s Pool

The National- The Alcott (with Taylor Swift)

Tame Impala- Retina Show (Unreleased Demo)

Spoon- Sugar Babies

The Drums- Plastic Envelope

Squid- The Blades

Clark- Medicine (feat. Thom Yorke)

PJ Harvey- A Child’s Question, August

Róisín Murphy- The Universe

Anohni- It Must Change

Alaska Reid- Back To This

Sheryl Crow- If It Makes You Happy

Stone Temple Pilots- Adhesive

Counting Crows- Angels Of The Silences

dEUS- Little Arithmetics

Fishmans- Night Cruising

Faye Wong- Fracture

Cocteau Twins- Tishbite

Mazzy Star- Flowers In December

Beck- Jack-Ass

Anja Garbarek- I.C.U

Everything But The Girl- Before Today

The Cure- Want

Radiohead- Talk Show Host

Manic Street Preachers- Kevin Carter

Lush- Runaway

The Cranberries- Salvation

The Cardigans- Your New Cuckoo

Stereolab- Metronomic Underground

Bowery Electric- Beat

Underworld- Juanita/Kiteless/To Dream Of Love

Tom Tom Club- Pleasure Of Love

Alison Goldfrapp- Fever (This Is The Real Thing)

Jessie Ware- Lightning

Blonde Redhead- Snowman

Beach House- Become

Local Natives- NYE

Bully- Change Your Mind

Blondshell- Tarmac

Miss Grit- Syncing

The Last Dinner Party- Nothing Matters

The Tubs- Wretched Lie

The Hives- Bogus Operandi

100 gecs- Doritos & Fritos

Queens Of The Stone Age- Emotion Sickness

Avalon Emerson- Astrology Poisoning

Jessy Lanza- Midnight Ontario

Sparks- Nothing Is As Good As They Say It Is

Depeche Mode- Soul With Me

Smashing Pumpkins- That Which Animates The Spirit

R.E.M.- Summer Turns To High

Download today’s episode to your computer

To subscribe, go here and click “Subscribe with iTunes”