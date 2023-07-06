New music including Feeble Little Horse, Clark, Alaska Reid and The Last Dinner Party on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued exploring recent releases from Mandy, Indiana, Water From Your Eyes, The National, Smashing Pumpkins, Depeche Mode, Avalon Emerson, Miss Grit and Blondshell on the show this week, while the retro alternative set featured great tunes from 1996, in honor of Pitchfork’s Sunday Review of Sheryl Crow’s self-titled sophomore album from that year. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
West Of The Fields May 30, 2023
- R.E.M.- Drive (Live)
- Feeble Little Horse- Steamroller
- Mandy, Indiana- Pinking Shears
- Water From Your Eyes- Out There
- Bar Italia- Yes I Have Eaten So Many Lemons Yes I Am So Bitte
- Jenny Lewis- Cherry Baby
- Arlo Parks- Devotion
- Lana Del Rey- Say Yes To Heaven
- Blur- The Narcissist
- Beach House- Devil’s Pool
- The National- The Alcott (with Taylor Swift)
- Tame Impala- Retina Show (Unreleased Demo)
- Spoon- Sugar Babies
- The Drums- Plastic Envelope
- Squid- The Blades
- Clark- Medicine (feat. Thom Yorke)
- PJ Harvey- A Child’s Question, August
- Róisín Murphy- The Universe
- Anohni- It Must Change
- Alaska Reid- Back To This
- Sheryl Crow- If It Makes You Happy
- Stone Temple Pilots- Adhesive
- Counting Crows- Angels Of The Silences
- dEUS- Little Arithmetics
- Fishmans- Night Cruising
- Faye Wong- Fracture
- Cocteau Twins- Tishbite
- Mazzy Star- Flowers In December
- Beck- Jack-Ass
- Anja Garbarek- I.C.U
- Everything But The Girl- Before Today
- The Cure- Want
- Radiohead- Talk Show Host
- Manic Street Preachers- Kevin Carter
- Lush- Runaway
- The Cranberries- Salvation
- The Cardigans- Your New Cuckoo
- Stereolab- Metronomic Underground
- Bowery Electric- Beat
- Underworld- Juanita/Kiteless/To Dream Of Love
- Tom Tom Club- Pleasure Of Love
- Alison Goldfrapp- Fever (This Is The Real Thing)
- Jessie Ware- Lightning
- Blonde Redhead- Snowman
- Beach House- Become
- Local Natives- NYE
- Bully- Change Your Mind
- Blondshell- Tarmac
- Miss Grit- Syncing
- The Last Dinner Party- Nothing Matters
- The Tubs- Wretched Lie
- The Hives- Bogus Operandi
- 100 gecs- Doritos & Fritos
- Queens Of The Stone Age- Emotion Sickness
- Avalon Emerson- Astrology Poisoning
- Jessy Lanza- Midnight Ontario
- Sparks- Nothing Is As Good As They Say It Is
- Depeche Mode- Soul With Me
- Smashing Pumpkins- That Which Animates The Spirit
- R.E.M.- Summer Turns To High
